NHL Trade Rumors: Bruins eyeing Blackhawks' $35,000,000 veteran center ahead of deadline

As the NHL trade deadline approaches, it seems that the Boston Bruins have their sights set on strengthening their center depth and a new player has emerged as a target: Chicago Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson.

Boston Hockey Now’s Jimmy Murphy has reported that an NHL executive source confirmed the Blackhawks’ willingness to trade the veteran center.

“An NHL executive source has confirmed to Boston Hockey Now that the Chicago Blackhawks are letting it be known that center Tyler Johnson will be available on the NHL trade market.”

“The 33-year-old, 5-foot-8, 185-pound pivot is in the final season of a seven-year, $35 million cap hit,” Murphy added.

According to Puckpedia reports, he earned $2,005,209 out of his $5 million salary this season and contributed seven goals and four assists in 34 games.

Johnson is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, with the Tampa Bay Lightning securing victories in 2020 and 2021. His trade to the Blackhawks came shortly after the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, a move that also saw the Blackhawks gain a second-round pick for 2023 but retain Brent Seabrook’s contract with its significant cap hit.

Despite facing some challenging seasons with the Blackhawks, which were affected by injuries, Johnson’s track record speaks for themselves.

Although Johnson may not be a top-six center anymore, his experience and veteran presence could bring the Bruins depth and guidance.

Boston Bruins’ other trade options

One player who has been consistently mentioned in trade rumors is Elias Lindholm, the center for the Calgary Flames. According to Pierre LeBrun, an NHL insider, Lindholm has been linked to the Bruins and another Stanley Cup contender, the Colorado Avalanche.

Boston is looking to replace Patrice Bergeron and Lindholm is a suitable candidate due to his right-handed shot and defensive prowess. However, The Bruins face competition from teams like the Avalanche, who are also looking to bolster their six.

The Bruins lack high draft picks for trade leverage as they have already traded their first-round pick for Tyler Bertuzzi in 2024 and don’t possess a second or third-round pick in the same year. So, Boston’s ability to make offers may be somewhat constrained.