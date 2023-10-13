NHL Trade Rumors: Bruins' Linus Ullmark, Jeremy Swayman potential goalie targets for Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers had an unfortunate opening night that they would probably rather forget. An 8-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks left fans and media questioning the Oilers' goaltending performance.

Jack Campbell and Stuart Skinner found themselves on the receiving end of four goals each, raising serious concerns. Edmonton General Manager Ken Holland is known for his calm and measured approach, but the dismal performance of his goaltending tandem on opening night has stirred the pot of trade rumors.

While it might be too early to declare that Holland is actively seeking a trade to address these concerns, there is no denying the growing chatter within NHL circles.

The big question is whether Holland can afford to let the season slip away in October if the team faces defensive and goaltending issues. If established goalies are available now, there's the looming uncertainty of whether they'll be available in a few months.

According to Boston Hockey Now, one NHL executive voiced,

"I can tell you right now, a few more performances like that from either goalie, and Kenny is on the horn looking for a goalie."

One potential goalie target for Edmonton is Linus Ullmark, who was previously inquired about by the Oilers during the summer. According to sources, they had expressed interest in Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman. The BHN source said,

“If he’s getting a goalie, he’s getting the solution, not a stop-gap. I heard they definitely looked in on Ullmark and Swayman over the summer, so if that’s true, Kenny is calling Donny soon, maybe.”

Acquiring Linus Ullmark will be difficult for the Oilers

Ullmark's name has appeared in NHL trade rumors, largely due to the Bruins' financial restructuring. If he's still available, he could be an attractive option for Edmonton. However, the issue of Ullmark's willingness to relocate arises, considering his family's comfort in Boston. Ullmark has a modified no-move clause, allowing him to specify 16 teams he wouldn't want to go to.

Trade logistics are another significant hurdle for both teams due to their limited cap space. The Oilers have a mere $399,157 in cap space, and the Bruins have slightly more at $527,158. Ullmark's $5 million cap hit and the two years remaining on his contract complicate any potential deal for Edmonton.

Even if the Bruins were willing to take Stuart Skinner as part of the trade, Edmonton would likely have to sweeten the deal. The question then becomes, what assets can the Oilers offer that would entice the Bruins to part ways with a Vezina Finalist?