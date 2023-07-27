NHL Trade Rumors: Bruins President drops major hint on Patrice Bergeron's replacement

It's been an emotional week for the Boston Bruins and their fans after beloved captain Patrice Bergeron announced his retirement on Tuesday, leaving a void in the organization that will take years to fill.

Bergeron was more than just a captain; he was a role model on and off the ice. He was the type of player on whom the entire Bruins team relied. The player was one of the league's best two-way forwards, known for his offensive prowess to change the game's momentum at any point.

As the new season begins in October, the Boston Bruins face the monumental task of replacing Bergeron. Bruins president, Cam Neely, has dropped a major hint regarding Bergeron's replacement:

"We know that that's a position, organizationally, that we need to improve upon."

When asked if the Bruins could look outside the organization for a replacement for Bergeron at center, Neely responded:

"We'll do whatever we can to bolster that position."

Could Bruins target centers outside of the organization?



Boston Bruins face a difficult task in replacing Patrice Bergeron

The Boston Bruins will have a difficult time replacing their long-term center and find a trade partner in the market due to a limited salary cap and weak draft assets.

Ellias Lindholm of the Calgary Flames and Mark Scheifele of the Winnipeg Jets have been linked to the Bruins as possible replacements for Patrice Bergeron. Both players are talented forwards who have the potential to pivot on a top-six line. However, neither of them will be cheap, limiting the Bruins' options.

Another possibility for the team to fill the void is the return of David Krejci, a great top-six forward. However, he appears unlikely to return at this time.

Nonetheless, the Boston Bruins have an abundance of talent in their organization. If they fail to find a replacement for Patrice Bergeron outside the organization, Charlie Coyle, and Pavel Zacha are two talented players within the organization whom the Bruins could look to promote up in the front.

Given the club's limited options for finding a replacement outside the organization at the moment, finding a replacement within the organization will be a great move.