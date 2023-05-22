NHL Trade Rumors: Canucks winger Brock Boeser is potential target for Detroit Red Wings

Brock Boeser has been part of trade talks for years. The Vancouver Canucks winger didn't have a great season and has not lived up to expectations. Mike at Top Shelf Hockey talked about Boeser-to-Detroit rumors.

Both teams are not in the same conference but he felt that Detroit won't pay the fair price for Brock Boeser.

"Brock Boeser is a guy who the Canucks have tried multiple times to trade because of his lack of production and lack of, you can say, living up to his contract - that it's been proven to be really difficult for Vancouver to trade Boeser."

Mike also felt that Detroit may not want Brock Boeser because he is struggling for consistency. His contract is indeed not favorable short term.

Brock Boeser didn't have a great 2022-23 season for the Vancouver Canucks

Brock Boeser had high expectations after agreeing to a three-year, $19.95 million deal and entering training camp in good condition. All of that changed, though, only a few days into training camp when it was revealed that he would require surgery on his hand and may miss the beginning of the season.

He was able to return in time to join the Canucks' roster for opening night, but he didn't appear to be fully recovered.

He only played six NHL games before it became clear he would need to lose additional time since the surgical scar on his hand had opened up. He missed a total of six games, adding to the many games he has missed due to injuries throughout his career.

Boeser ended with a total of 55 points, which is the highest he has scored since the 2018-19 season, combined with a career-high 37 assists. While his raw stats appear respectable, it was one of his poorest seasons in terms of productivity. His 0.74 points per game were the second-lowest in a season in which he played more than 10 games.

Additionally, his goals per game and shots per game were also career lows, and his plus/minus of -20 was the second-worst at the club. While there were positives, like recording a career-high in assists per game, it was a disappointing season based on what he has done in the past.

Boeser needs to perform to attract more suitors since his contract is too expensive for any team to take up at the moment.

Poll : 0 votes