NHL Trade Rumors: Clayton Keller may draw interest from St. Louis Blues

In the ever-evolving landscape of NHL trade rumors, one name that has recently emerged is Clayton Keller of the Arizona Coyotes.

The St. Louis Blues, eager to rejuvenate their team and make a swift return to the NHL playoffs following a disappointing end to the 2022-23 season, have set their sights on acquiring a dynamic scoring presence for their forward core. General Manager Doug Armstrong is determined to expedite the team's rebuilding process, and Keller's potential availability has caught his attention.

At 24 years old, Keller possesses the skill and potential to make a significant impact on the ice.

Reports from reputable insider Elliotte Friedman suggest that the St. Louis Blues would be highly interested in pursuing a trade for Keller to reinforce and bolster their lineup. The team is actively seeking a forward in their mid-20s who can add a new scoring dynamic to its roster and help propel them back into the NHL playoffs.

Mentions if Keller becomes available, Friedman wonders about #Gokingsgo and the #Stlblues are teams that could make some noise. Mentions if Keller becomes available, #stlBlues could be very interested. EF says they have been open to using their 3 1st rd picks to improving their team

The Blues have a valuable asset in their possession, three first-round draft picks, which could be an enticing trade bait for the Coyotes. Armstrong has previously shown a willingness to utilize these picks to improve the team, signaling the Blues' commitment to a rapid rebuild and their desire to return to contention sooner rather than later.

Adding Keller to their roster would not only address the Blues' need for a young, skilled forward but also inject fresh energy into their offensive game. Keller's ability to create scoring opportunities and contribute to the offensive output would undoubtedly provide a significant boost to the Blues.

As with any trade rumors, the actualization of a Keller-to-Blues deal remains uncertain. Negotiations and discussions between the Blues and Coyotes would need to occur for this potential trade to materialize.

Who is Clayton Keller? The rising NHL star

Clayton Keller, born in Chesterfield, Missouri, and raised in Swansea, Illinois, is a talented forward for the Coyotes. Drafted seventh overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Keller quickly made his mark in the league.

He debuted against the St. Louis Blues on March 26, 2017, and has since become a key player for the Arizona Coyotes. With 133 goals and 342 points in 442 regular-season games, Keller has proven to be a valuable asset to his team. Hailing from the St. Louis area, Keller's success in the league has been a source of pride for his hometown.

