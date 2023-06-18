NHL Trade Rumors: Colorado Avalanche might be interested in New Jersey Devils fiery forward

The NHL's Colorado Avalanche are reportedly eyeing a potential acquisition that could further strengthen their roster. According to Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now, the Avalanche might be interested in acquiring forward Yegor Sharangovich from the New Jersey Devils if he becomes available for trade.

Rawal draws parallels between this potential move and the Avalanche's successful acquisitions of players like Andre Burakovsky, Devon Toews, and Alexandar Georgiev in the past.

Sharangovich, a versatile 25-year-old forward, experienced a slightly disappointing season, tallying 13 goals and 30 points following a more impressive campaign of 24 goals and 46 points. However, despite the setback, Sharangovich is still regarded as a valuable middle-six forward with the potential to score 20 goals. This makes him an attractive target for teams seeking scoring depth.

One significant factor that makes Sharangovich an appealing option for the Avalanche is his affordable contract. With an average annual value (AAV) of $2 million, his contract aligns well with the Avalanche's salary structure, allowing them to maintain financial flexibility while bolstering their roster. This strategic approach has been evident in the Avalanche's previous moves to acquire talent.

Jake Chrisco @Avsfanjake I’m sold on the Avs trading for Yegor Sharangovich. Very similar numbers to Burky before he became an Av and was given a bigger role and that turned out very, very well. I’m sold on the Avs trading for Yegor Sharangovich. Very similar numbers to Burky before he became an Av and was given a bigger role and that turned out very, very well.

If the New Jersey Devils decide to make Sharangovich available for trade, it is speculated that the Colorado Avalanche might be willing to part ways with a second-round draft pick to secure his services. This proposed trade would make Sharangovich an attainable option for the Avalanche, who have a history of making shrewd moves to strengthen their team.

Throughout his three-year career, Sharangovich, a former 2018 third-round pick, has displayed consistent production, amassing 53 goals and 53 assists for a total of 106 points across 205 games played. These numbers highlight his ability to contribute offensively and make him an enticing asset for any team looking to add a scoring punch.

2023 NHL Free Agency and Best NHL players available

NHL free agency is scheduled to commence at noon ET on Saturday, July 1. Until that time, players have the option to re-sign with their current teams, but they cannot join other teams until the official start of free agency.

The notable characteristic of the 2023 NHL free agency class is the absence of marquee players, as it primarily consists of second-line defensemen and middle-six forwards. Among the top available players are Ivan Barbashev, a forward from the Vegas Golden Knights, and Tyler Bertuzzi, a winger from the Boston Bruins.

Michael Bunting and Ryan O'Reilly forwards from the Toronto Maple Leafs, JT Compher, a center from the Colorado Avalanche, Patrick Kane, a forward from the New York Rangers, and Matt Dumba, a defenseman from the Minnesota Wild are some of the other names in this list.

In terms of goaltenders, Adin Hill, who played a crucial role in Vegas' Stanley Cup victory, is likely the best available option in free agency.

Poll : 0 votes