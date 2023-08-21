NHL Trade Rumors: Connor McDavid's former teammate may leave current team for PTO offers

In a twist that has sparked a buzz in NHL trade circles, Jesse Puljujarvi, a former member of the Edmonton Oilers alongside superstar Connor McDavid, is reportedly exploring the possibility of securing professional tryout (PTO) offers for the upcoming hockey season.

Puljujarvi's recent stints with the Oilers and Carolina Hurricanes saw him struggle to replicate his past successes, notching just five goals and 16 points over 75 games. However, intrigue surrounds the news that the Washington Capitals might extend a PTO opportunity to him, buoyed by his untapped potential and the tutelage of their skilled head coach, Spencer Carberry.

Puljujarvi, once heralded as a premier prospect, enjoyed brighter days earlier in his career. His recent setbacks have cast uncertainty over his trajectory in the league. The Capitals, known for their adept nurturing of young talent under Carberry's mentorship, could provide Puljujarvi with the ideal platform to reignite his career and fulfill his earlier promise.

While the Oilers, led by the formidable McDavid, continue to be a formidable force, Puljujarvi's potential departure could shed light on the challenges of maintaining a competitive roster. With a notable 36-point display across 65 games just a couple of seasons ago, Puljujarvi's latent abilities make him an intriguing proposition for teams seeking to take a calculated gamble.

As the NHL offseason progresses, the hockey community awaits the decision of both Puljujarvi and interested teams like the Capitals. Whether Puljujarvi can recapture his former form and contribute to a new team remains to be seen. But, the possibility of Connor McDavid's former teammate seeking PTO options adds an intriguing dimension to the evolving NHL trade rumors landscape.

NHL's Boston Bruins offer PTO contract to Alex Chiasson

The Boston Bruins have officially inked forward Alex Chiasson to a PTO. The move comes as no surprise, as the 32-year-old winger was anticipated to secure an NHL PTO ahead of the upcoming season.

Chiasson's recent stint with the Detroit Red Wings saw him contribute six goals and nine points across 20 games in the last campaign. While his performance warranted an NHL deal, it wasn't enough to secure a long-term spot with the Red Wings or any other team for the 2023-24 season. With hopes of turning the tide, Chiasson aims to impress during training camp with the Bruins.

With an available slot on the fourth-line right wing, the Bruins are taking a calculated risk by giving Chiasson an opportunity. Should he excel, a league-minimum deal could be on the horizon. If not, the Bruins can easily part ways, making this move a low-risk, potentially high-reward scenario.