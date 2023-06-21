NHL Trade Rumors: Dallas Stars will have to part ways with either Max Domi or Evgenii Dadonov

The NHL's Dallas Stars' top line of Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, and Joe Pavelski proved to be instrumental in the team's journey to the conference finals.

Hintz led the Stars with an impressive 12 points at five-on-five in 19 playoff games, while Pavelski, despite missing several games due to injury, contributed eight points at five-on-five. Robertson, who faced criticism for his slow start in the postseason, still managed to tally eight points at five-on-five over the course of the full 19 games.

Interestingly, Robertson, Hintz, and Pavelski constituted three of the top five forwards in five-on-five scoring for the Stars during the playoffs. Surprisingly, the other two players who made it to the top five weren't even on the Stars' roster before the All-Star break.

Max Domi, who played in all 19 playoff games, closely followed Hintz's performance, scoring 10 points at five-on-five. Evgenii Dadonov, despite missing a few games at the end of the season, tallied seven points at five-on-five, placing him just behind Robertson and Pavelski.

These numbers reflect the significant impact made by the two trade deadline acquisitions, but they don't fully capture their overall contributions. Domi's energy and tenacity provided an emotional boost to the team, while Dadonov's relentless forechecking and determination set the tone in important games.

Now, both Domi and Dadonov are set to enter free agency and explore their options starting July 1. Stars General Manager Jim Nill expressed the team's desire to bring back all the players they acquired, as they had formed a close-knit group that enjoyed their time in Dallas. However, financial considerations and the constraints of a flat-cap world will factor into the decision-making process.

The Stars must also consider promising young players like Logan Stankoven and Mavrik Bourque, who are ready to make an impact in the NHL. Finding a top-nine forward in free agency while leaving room for young talent will be a priority for the Stars.

Previous contract details of Max Domi and Evgenii Dadonov

Max Domi, a center, is currently 28 years old, born on March 2, 1995. He was selected by the Arizona Coyotes as the 12th overall pick in the first round of the 2013 NHL entry draft.

Throughout his career spanning eight seasons in the NHL, Domi has played in 581 games and accumulated a total of 370 points. In the playoffs, he has contributed 22 points in 43 games. He has signed four contracts with a combined value of $24,175,000.

Evgenii Dadonov, a right-wing, is 34 years old, born on March 12, 1989. He was chosen as the 71st overall pick by the Florida Panthers in the third round of the 2007 NHL entry draft.

Dadonov has played in 486 games over his nine-season NHL career, amassing a total of 298 points. In the playoffs, he has recorded 11 points in 20 games. Dadonov has signed three contracts with a total value of $28,962,500.

