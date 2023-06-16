NHL Trade Rumors: Detroit Red Wings in for Alex Debrincat

The NHL trade rumors are heating up, and one name that has been making a buzz is Alex DeBrincat of the Ottawa Senators. Since being acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks last summer, DeBrincat has made it clear that he has no intention of extending his contract with the Senators. This situation has put General Manager Pierre Dorion, or potentially his successor under the new ownership, in a difficult position as they scramble to recoup assets.

According to reports, the Senators are actively looking to trade the talented forward, preferably before or during the NHL Draft. Several teams have already shown interest in the two-time 40-goal scorer, with one of the front-runners being the Detroit Red Wings. The Red Wings, DeBrincat's hometown team, were first linked to the sniper earlier this month, and it seems they are serious about pursuing Alex Debrincat.

However, one factor that could impact DeBrincat's potential trade destinations is his reported reluctance to play in Canada. This eliminates at least six possible destinations for the All-Star forward, as he prefers not to cross the border. While this narrows down the options, there are still plenty of teams within the United States that could make a play for Debrincat's services.

As the NHL draft approaches, it will be interesting to see which teams emerge as serious contenders for Alex Debrincat's services.

Alex Debrincat's trade might be delayed because Michael Andlauer acquired ownership of the Ottawa Senators

As per Bruce Garrioch's reports in Postmedia, Canadian billionaire Michael Andlauer has successfully acquired ownership of the Ottawa Senators. The tentative agreement reached a remarkable value of $950 million and received approval from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and the league's executive board.

Andlauer, who currently holds a minority stake in the Montreal Canadiens and serves on the NHL's board of governors, will be required to sell his interest in the Canadiens to proceed with the deal. The selection process for selling the Senators involved a rigorous evaluation, with Andlauer, Jeffrey, Michael Kimel of Harlo Capital, and Canadian singer The Weeknd being the final contenders. However, it appears that Andlauer has emerged as the preferred buyer.

Out of the four groups that submitted their bids before the May 15 deadline, the NHL reportedly favored Michael Andlauer due to his long-term vision for the franchise. Notably, he also supports the construction of a new downtown arena, which aligns with the Senators' agreement with the National Capital Commission (NCC) for a new rink at LeBreton Flats, signed in the previous year.

