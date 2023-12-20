NHL trade rumors: Edmonton Oilers' deal to send Jack Campbell away to include former eighth overall pick

The Edmonton Oilers are swirling in trade rumors, and the focal point of these speculations is goaltender Jack Campbell. Since a catastrophic start to the season, Campbell has found himself languishing in the AHL, desperately in need of a change of scenery to unlock any remaining potential in his career.

The Edmonton Oilers, keen on improving their roster and creating salary cap space, have been actively exploring trade possibilities. One of the names that have surfaced in recent discussions is that of defenseman Philip Broberg. However, the team's pursuit of a suitable trade may not necessarily result in swapping Broberg for another player.

According to TFP's David Pagnotta, who shared insights on "Hello Hockey" with Tom Gazzola and Shawn Belle on Edmonton Sports Talk 1440 AM, the Oilers are eager to part ways with goaltender Jack Campbell and his $5 million cap hit. However, convincing another team to acquire Campbell at his full contract may require additional incentives. The Oilers may need to sweeten the deal by adding a first-round pick and possibly another player to make the trade more enticing.

Campbell, currently honing his skills in the AHL, is in the second season of a substantial five-year, $25 million contract. Additionally, he holds a 10-team no-trade list, adding a layer of complexity to any potential transaction.

Enter Philip Broberg. The Oilers are exploring the possibility of including the defenseman in a deal involving Campbell, potentially addressing multiple needs in one trade. Broberg's agent, Darren Ferris, has been actively involved in facilitating a move, indicating the seriousness of the Oilers' efforts to shake things up.

Broberg, whose entry-level contract is set to expire after this season, has found himself back in the AHL with the Oilers' affiliate. General Manager Ken Holland has been actively navigating the trade market since November, targeting assets such as a goaltender, a physical top-four defenseman, and a third-line center.

Edmonton Oilers' Jack Campbell linked to Blue Jackets

As per NHL reporter Zach Liang, the Edmonton Oilers could become trade partners with the struggling Columbus Blue Jackets for Jack Campbell.

The Blue Jackets are currently one of the worst teams in the league, languishing at the bottom of Eastern Conference's Metropolitan Division with a 10-17-5 record. However, they have a goalie in Elvis Merzlikins, who is not a fantastic goalie by numbers, but he's having a great year on the struggling Blue Jackets side.

The Blue Jackets are reportedly exploring options for trading their goalie. Meanwhile, the Oilers are in dire need of a goaltender, and if Merzlikins is the guy they are looking for, they could surely explore this option.