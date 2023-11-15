NHL Trade Rumors: Edmonton Oilers reported goalie target's move from Predators shut down

In the realm of NHL trade rumors, goaltender Juuse Saros has emerged as a dream addition for several teams, with the Edmonton Oilers being among the wishful thinkers.

However, the Nashville Predators, Saros' current team, have unequivocally shut down any notion of parting ways with the talented netminder.

Predators General Manager Barry Trotz emphasized the team's commitment to retaining Saros, stating to The Athletic:

"I met with his agent, I'd like to re-sign him, I told them that's our intention."

Trotz outlined the Predators' vision, seeing the 28-year-old goaltender as a crucial element of the ongoing team re-tooling efforts. Despite circulating trade rumors, Trotz made it clear that moving Saros is not in the team's current plans. Trotz added:

"I understand that there's (trade) rumors out there. There'll be rumors from the top teams, but that's not our intention with Saros."

Acknowledging the speculative nature of trade talks, Trotz revealed that the Predators had rejected a strong offer for Saros last year. The team now aims to extend Saros' contract this summer, one year ahead of its expiration.

Trotz acknowledged the unpredictable nature of the business. He expressed confidence that Saros, along with key players Roman Josi and Filip Forsberg, would continue to be the backbone of the team.

For now, the reported move of Saros to the Edmonton Oilers or any other team remains firmly off the table.

Knoblauch's Debut Delight: Edmonton Oilers triumph in Coaching Premiere

In Kris Knoblauch's inaugural game as head coach, the Edmonton Oilers clinched a decisive 4-1 win against the New York Islanders at Rogers Place. Knoblauch expressed elation, stating,

"It feels amazing to get that first win."

Despite an early setback with a goal by Mathew Barzal, the Oilers, led by a resilient Leon Draisaitl, rebounded in the first period.

Captain Connor McDavid highlighted the team's comprehensive performance, emphasizing the return of elements previously lacking. Notably, the Oilers showcased strength on special teams, broke a scoring drought in the third period, and benefited from goaltender Stuart Skinner's solid play.

Zach Hyman and McDavid sealed the victory with two power-play goals in the third period. Draisaitl contributed with a goal and three assists and played a pivotal role in the win.

The Oilers' triumph marked their first consecutive victory of the season and their initial win at Rogers Place after a challenging start. However, the celebration was tempered by forward Dylan Holloway exiting the game in the second period with a lower-body injury.