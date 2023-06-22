NHL Trade Rumors: Elias Lindholm and Mikael Backlund close to rejecting Calgary Flames extension

With the NHL Draft and free agency fast approaching, speculation around the NHL is at an all-time high. Calgary Flames general manager Craig Conroy finds himself in an uncomfortable situation with the possible departure of two players.

Conroy is at a crossroads with Elias Lindholm, their star center who has one year left on his contract. Despite the team's efforts to secure an extension, Lindholm's commitment to the Flames seems uncertain, according to Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff.

Frank Seravalli @frank_seravalli



CGY is waiting on a response from Lindholm and haven't been given definitive answer yet. But general league speculation is he's leaning toward not re-signing w/ CGY. #Flames update: CGY recently made a big pitch, rolled out the red carpet ($) to try to re-sign C Elias Lindholm.CGY is waiting on a response from Lindholm and haven't been given definitive answer yet. But general league speculation is he's leaning toward not re-signing w/ CGY. #Flames update: CGY recently made a big pitch, rolled out the red carpet ($) to try to re-sign C Elias Lindholm.CGY is waiting on a response from Lindholm and haven't been given definitive answer yet. But general league speculation is he's leaning toward not re-signing w/ CGY.

If Elias Lindholm doesn't extend his contract this summer, the Flames will face an uncertain path. Lindholm had an outstanding 2021-22 season with a career-high 42 goals and 40 assists. His performance slightly declined last season. He recorded 22 goals and 42 assists in 80 games.

According to Seravelli, the status of veteran center Mikael Backlund also remains uncertain. Although he currently doesn't plan to sign a new deal with Calgary, the situation is subject to change. Backlund, who has a modified 10-team no-trade clause, carries a $5.35 million cap hit for the upcoming season. He is set to become a UFA next summer.

Frank Seravalli @frank_seravalli



That could change, and Flames hope it does. He's been a staple for 15 years.



Nonetheless, Craig Conroy has decisions to make. Finally, on #Flames : Bit of a surprise. Told Mikael Backlund is also leaning toward not re-signing in Calgary.That could change, and Flames hope it does. He's been a staple for 15 years.Nonetheless, Craig Conroy has decisions to make. Finally, on #Flames: Bit of a surprise. Told Mikael Backlund is also leaning toward not re-signing in Calgary.That could change, and Flames hope it does. He's been a staple for 15 years.Nonetheless, Craig Conroy has decisions to make.

During his time with the Flames, Backlund has been a consistent two-way contributor. He has led the team in takeaways for eight consecutive seasons and achieved a career-high in points last season. The 34-year old registered 19 goals and 37 assists in 82 games.

Mikael Backlund, who was selected 24th overall in the 2007 NHL Draft, has spent his entire NHL career Calgary Flames. He is third on the Flames' all-time games played list with 908.

As the offseason progresses, the Calgary Flames face uncertainty regarding the futures of Lindholm and Backlund.

Guide for Watching the 2023 NHL Draft and More

The 2023 NHL Draft is set to take place at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. The event will kick off with the first round on Wednesday, June 28, followed by subsequent rounds on Thursday.

The opening round of the Draft will commence at 7:00 pm ET. It will showcase the top prospects who are expected to have a profound impact on the league's future. ESPN will broadcast the first round, offering insights into each team's decision-making process.

The NHL Network will cover rounds 2-7 starting at 11:00 am/ET on June 29.

Poll : 0 votes