NHL Trade Rumors: Insider believes future Hall of Famer could be the perfect fit for Oilers in goal

Amid an impressive 12-game winning streak, the Edmonton Oilers find themselves at the center of NHL trade rumors, with a potential focus on bolstering their goaltending depth. The Oilers' resurgence, led by Captain Connor McDavid and a stellar performance from goalie Stuart Skinner, has positioned them as serious contenders for the Stanley Cup under the guidance of head coach Kris Knoblauch.

While Skinner has rebounded impressively with a notable .930 save percentage from Nov. 24 onward, Edmonton is exploring options to secure a reliable second goaltender. One possible name that has surfaced in rumors is Marc-Andre Fleury, a seasoned netminder with a wealth of experience, including handling the pressures of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic weighed in on the potential move, suggesting that Fleury could serve as a valuable insurance policy for Edmonton. LeBrun said:

"What about the Oilers? Stuart Skinner has rebounded impressively in goal (a .930 save percent from Nov. 24 to Monday), but a veteran, Hall of Fame presence like Fleury would be some kind of insurance policy.

"But again, I don’t think Fleury would waive unless he felt he was going there to play a meaningful role. And well, there’s the matter of the cap-strung Oils' making room for Fleury’s $3.5 million salary, too."

Edmonton, with a current record of 25-15-1, sit in the third spot in the Pacific Division and is all set for a deep playoff run.

Edmonton Oilers' 4-2 victory over Seattle Kraken

The Edmonton Oilers set a new franchise-record winning streak of 12 games and rallied late to edge the Seattle Kraken 4-2. Warren Foegele, who had two goals in the game, expressed satisfaction with the team's performance:

“I am happy we got the win. This group just keeps battling back and we were super calm. Hopefully we can continue this. Stu played a huge game again and that is what you need from your goaltender.”

Leon Draisaitl, with a goal and three assists, played a pivotal role in the comeback.

The Oilers tied the record for the longest winning streak by a Canadian team and have an impressive 20-3-0 record in their past 23 games. Coach Dave Hakstol of the Seattle Kraken acknowledged the challenge:

"We did push back after that, but we weren’t able to capitalize on what was a good start."

Edmonton's victory included goals from Zach Hyman, while goalie Stuart Skinner made crucial saves.