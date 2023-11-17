NHL Trade Rumors: Insider believes William Nylander's contract extension talks with Maple Leafs progressing well behind closed doors

In a move to maintain confidentiality, the Toronto Maple Leafs and star player William Nylander are shrouding their contract extension talks in secrecy, as revealed by NHL insider Pierre LeBrun. LeBrun suggests that the effort to keep negotiations private indicates a positive trajectory, emphasizing that if there were obstacles, there would be more public scrutiny.

Speaking on "Insider Trading," LeBrun said the following:

"It's been quiet by design, both sides made a pact before the season started. They did not want any leaks whatsoever, both sides want to be tight-lipped and that's actually been the way it's played out thus far.

"The reality is that if this thing had gone off the rails, in terms of the contract talks, you probably would be hearing more, you'd get some message sending from one side or the other."

Nylander's on-ice prowess this season has undoubtedly become a pivotal factor in the ongoing talks. The forward's exceptional performance includes a remarkable 15-game season-opening point streak, boasting an impressive tally of 10 goals and 22 points.

This outstanding run has significantly elevated Nylander's market value, making him an indispensable asset that the Maple Leafs are keen on retaining.

Expand Tweet

The stakes are high for William Nylander, who is poised for a substantial raise given his stellar contributions on the ice. The Maple Leafs, recognizing the player's value, appear willing to meet his financial expectations. The anticipation among fans is palpable as they await the outcome of these behind-the-scenes negotiations.

As the talks progress covertly, the question is whether the ongoing discussions will culminate in a new deal between Nylander and the team. The veil of secrecy surrounding the negotiations adds an element of suspense, with supporters hopeful for a positive resolution that will secure Nylander's future with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

William Nylander's heartwarming gesture: Secures tickets for family, including grandmother

William Nylander made a heartwarming announcement after securing 90-100 tickets for an upcoming Maple Leafs game. Nylander, who departed for Sweden on Monday, solidified his status as a Maple Leafs record holder by ensuring his family, including his grandmother, will witness him play in an NHL game for the first time.

This poignant gesture underscores the significance of familial support in the realm of professional sports. Maple Leafs Reporter and Site Manager David Alter shared the exciting news on his X account, stating:

"Nylander says he's secured about 90-100 tickets for both Leafs games, and his grandmother will get to see him play in an NHL game for the first time."

When asked about his grandmother's age, Nylander humorously responded:

"Oh, I don't know. Old."

Expand Tweet

Amid a star-studded roster featuring Marner, Matthews, Tavares, and Rielly, William Nylander has emerged as the standout performer for the Maple Leafs. Leading the team with an impressive 22 points, including 10 goals and 12 assists, Nylander has etched his name in Toronto's history books with the longest season-opening point streak.