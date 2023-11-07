NHL Trade Rumors: Insider discloses how Calgary Flames can help out struggling Canadian teams

Could the Calgary Flames help the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs strengthen their defense shortcomings? The 2023-24 NHL season is well underway and many fans would not have expected the start that the Flames, Maple Leafs and Oilers have had so far.

Before the season began, many had predicted that the Oilers and Maple Leafs were the legitimate contenders to make a deep playoff run this season. Many also predicted the Flames to be moving in the right direction under new coach Ryan Huska.

However, the three aforementioned Canadian teams' recent struggles have caused the expectation of serious contenders to shift away from them.

The Oilers and Maple Leafs have struggled this season, and a large part can be attributed to their poor defense. On the other hand, the Calgary Flames, while having some solid pieces on the defensive unit, have struggled to put the puck back into the net.

NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman recently discussed on "32 Thoughts Podcast" how the Flames could turn out to be a great help for the Oilers and Maple Leafs in fortifying their defense shortcomings.

Friedman stated that the Flames could offer three good defensemen in the market, Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev, and Nikita Zadorov, which might result in them bailing out the Oilers and Maple Leafs on one level:

"Calgary could have three defencemen on the market, three good defencemen on the market: Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov. It would be hilarious to see Calgary bailing out Toronto and Edmonton on one level"

There is no denying that the Oilers and Maple Leafs need to strengthen their rosters. So, it remains to be seen whether any of the teams will pursue any of the defensemen mentioned by Friedman if the Flames are willing to trade them.

How have the Calgary Flames fared so far this season?

Calgary Flames v Seattle Kraken

With seven points, the Flames (3-7-1) are sixth in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference after 11 games. They won their last game against the Seattle Kraken (6-3) and will next be up against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The Flames have scored 28 goals and conceded 40 so far this season. Elias Lindholm leads the team in scoring with eight points (two goals, six assists), and Andrew Mangiapane is the second-leading scorer with seven points (three goals, four assists).