NHL Trade Rumors: Insider labels three-time Stanley Cup champion as "valuable piece" for any contender ahead of trade deadline

With the trade deadline (Mar. 8) approaching, rumors have started circulating in the NHL. And one name has popped up: three-time Stanley Cup champion Pat Maroon. In the latest News of The Weekes program, NHL insider Kevin Weekes informed that Maroon has been an ideal value for contenders in the league.

During the broadcast, the host posed the question,

"What's Pat Maroon’s value on the open market if they go there?"

To which Weekes responded,

“The recipe book for winning Stanley Cups. He’s won three. He’s great in the room. He has some offensive touch. He brings toughness to the table and experience."

"Man, he’s great in the dressing room. He would be a valuable piece to any team that is a contender.”

Expand Tweet

Maroon signed a two-year, $2 million deal with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 8, 2021. He became an important player, receiving about half that amount in as Cap hit. But on July 2, he was traded to the Minnesota Wild.

Maroon has been average for the 2023-24 season with four goals, eleven assists and 15 points in 46 games. With a -10 plus-minus score and 60 penalty minutes, his celebrated playoff success reputation and leadership traits appeal to teams wanting a deep postseason run.

A look at Pat Maroon's NHL career

Pat Maroon is an NHL player who won the Stanley Cup with different teams in consecutive years. He helped the St. Louis Blues secure their first championship in 2019. Post this, Maroon joined the Tampa Bay Lightning and played a crucial role in their Cup victories in 2020 and 2021.

Maroon, first drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2007, spent years in the AHL before becoming a regular in the NHL. Notably, in 2015, his playoff performance with the Anaheim Ducks drew attention to his ability to create scoring chances. He later played for the Edmonton Oilers and New Jersey Devils before joining the Blues.

In his first season with St. Louis, Maroon scored the series-deciding goal in double overtime during the 2019 playoffs, contributing to the Blues' Stanley Cup win. Despite his contributions, the Blues did not re-sign him, leading him to sign with the Lightning. Maroon was later traded to the Minnesota Wild in July 2023.