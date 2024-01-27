NHL Trade Rumors: Insider link Toronto Maple Leafs to Coyotes for $3,900,000 defenseman

The Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves entangled in another round of trade rumors, this time around Arizona Coyotes defenseman Matt Dumba.

The speculation surrounding Dumba and the Maple Leafs has persisted for years, echoing past instances where fan fervor materialized into player acquisitions, like Wayne Simmonds in 2021. With the trade deadline looming, could this be the season that sees Matt Dumba don the iconic blue and white jersey?

The allure of Dumba lies in his potential to be a game-changer on the backend. He could fulfill the Maple Leafs' desperate need for a defenseman capable of partnering effectively with Morgan Rielly.

Coach Sheldon Keefe and his coaching staff are keenly aware of the gaps in their defensive lineup, especially on the penalty kill. Dumba's skill set seems tailor-made for the team's requirements. He excels in physical play and shot blocking, and brings a right-handed shot to the mix. At 29, Dumba could provide a long-term solution alongside Rielly.

The statistics paint a compelling picture of Dumba's impact. He has 61 blocks and 84 hits this season. His typical output ranges from 85 to 100 blocks and 90 to 110 hits. While the Maple Leafs have Simon Benoit capable of similar play, no other defenseman stands out as a dual-threat in both shot blocking and physicality.

As the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline approaches, Dumba should be at the top of Toronto Maple Leafs' wishlist. His 125.5 minutes on the PK outshine the current players, so he could enhance their special teams.

What would a Toronto Maple Leafs-Matt Dumba trade look like?

The financial aspect of a potential deal poses a challenge, given Dumba's $3.9 million cap hit.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, dealing with cap constraints, might need creative solutions to make the trade viable, like involving a roster player. The potential inclusion of goaltender Ilya Samsonov in the deal, who has taken a backseat this season to young promising goalie Joseph Woll, with his $3.55 million cap hit, could provide a balanced exchange.

The Maple Leafs would also instantly have to worry about signing their trade prize to a long term deal, as Dumba signed in Arizona in the hopes for a larger payday with a contender down the road.

Matt Dumba appears to be the missing piece in this puzzle. A well-crafted deal could pave the way for a Toronto Maple Leafs playoff run and a legitimate shot at the Stanley Cup.