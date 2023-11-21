NHL Trade Rumors: Insider links $29,100,000 Elias Lindholm to struggling Columbus Blue Jackets

The Calgary Flames are the most talked-about team in the rumor mill, and Elias Lindholm, among other Flames players, is the most talked-about name in the market.

Since defenseman Nikita Zadorov requested a trade through his agent last week, there have been a lot of movements taking place in the Calgary Flames front office.

The club's GM has been a busy man this season, receiving calls from other teams regarding their pending UFAs, which include Elias Lindholm, Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev, and Nikita Zadorov. All the buzz around the Flames organization points to one thing: the club is heading toward a roster reset.

Insider Elliotte Friedman recently shared his thoughts on the Calgary Flames on the NHL Network. Friedman pointed out that the Flames are in talks with several teams regarding the aforementioned players, but it will be up to the team how quickly they want to make a move:

"I think Calgary has a couple of different things pulling them though. number one. When do they want to do this? I think some teams would like to do things with the Flames and I think some teams would like to do it pretty soon.

"But Calgary is not out of the playoff race and I think they would kinda like to see how this plays out. The other thing that becomes a question here is if the Flames allow any team interested in trading for these players the opportunity to talk contract with them because that can improve what you get in return."

Friedman noted that many teams have been in contact with the Flames about their defensemen. He also stated that it will be interesting to see if the Columbus Blue Jackets are interested in forward Elias Lindholm:

"So I think there's a lot of balls in the air. I think they're talking to teams about these players. Teams like the Islanders, Dallas, Toronto, I would say Arizona, and Vancouver, although I don't think Vancouver is likely.

"All those players have been asking about Defensemen. I wonder about a team like Columbus and Lindholm."

Expand Tweet

Elias Lindholm is in the final year of his six-year, $29,100,000 contract signed with the Calgary Flames in 2018. He's set to become a UFA at the end of the 2023-24 NHL season. It remains to be seen if the Blue Jackets are Lindholm's next destination.

The 28-year-old Swedish forward has notched up 13 points through four goals and nine assists in 18 games so far this season.

Elias Lindholm's goal set the momentum for Calgary Flames in much-needed win over Kraken

On Monday, the Seattle Kraken (7-8-5) hosted the Calgary Flames (7-8-3) at Climate Pledge Arena. The Flames won 4-3 in overtime to clinch their third win in five games.

In the first period, Elias Lindholm set the momentum for the Flames as he put the team up 1-0 with a wrist-shot goal from the top of the right faceoff circle. Seven minutes later, Vince Dunn's slap-shot goal off Alex Wennberg's assist tied the game for the Kraken.

At the 11:40 mark, Jonathan Huberdeau finally scored, giving the Flames a 2-1 lead. In the second period, goals from Jordan Eberle and Jared McCann in under two minutes put the Seattle Kraken in the lead for the first time, going 3-2 in the final period.

With five minutes remaining in the game, Andrew Mangiapane tied the game for the Flames, before Rasmus Andersson's goal at the 3:28 mark of overtime sealed the win for the Flames.

Elias Lindholm had one goal in the contest on five shots on goal. He and the Flames will next be in action against the Nashville Predators (7-10-0) on Wednesday, Nov. 22. The puck for the game drops at 9:00 p.m. ET.