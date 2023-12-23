NHL Trade Rumors: Insider links Elias Lindholm to 2 intriguing teams

The NHL trade rumor mill has been buzzing with anticipation over the past few months, particularly regarding the future of Calgary Flames' standout Elias Lindholm. While the Boston Bruins and the Colorado Avalanche have been prominently featured in the speculation as prime suitors, a new and unexpected team has entered the fray: the Carolina Hurricanes.

Elias Lindholm, a premiere forward in the Carolinas?

NHL Insider Pierre LeBrun, contributing to The Athletic, has brought attention to the potential reunion scenario between Lindholm and the Hurricanes. LeBrun suggests that internal discussions within the Carolina organization might be exploring the possibility of bringing Lindholm back into the fold. However, there's a significant caveat to this potential homecoming – it seems contingent on Lindholm agreeing to a contract extension.

Tom Dundon, the Hurricanes' owner, has reportedly been averse to the idea of paying for rental players. This nuance adds a layer of complexity to the situation, indicating that any move to bring Lindholm back to Carolina might hinge on securing his services beyond the immediate future.

The irony of this situation is not lost on LeBrun, who points out that Lindholm's departure from the Hurricanes in 2018 was rooted in contract talks that derailed over an extension:

"The reason Lindholm was traded from the Hurricanes to the Flames in the first place back in June 2018," LeBrun wrote, "was over contract talks going off the rails over an extension."

Now, history seems to be repeating itself as Elias Lindholm approaches the end of his current six-year, $29.1 million contract with the Flames. The Flames face the looming possibility of Lindholm becoming an unrestricted free agent next summer if a resolution isn't reached.

Elias Lindholm, a massive upgrade to the forward group in Colorado?

Pierre LeBrun has also mentioned that Lindholm is a name that the Colorado Avalanche is looking at as well. Since winning the Stanley Cup in 2021, the Avalanche have struggled to maintain the same level of depth that that team had. Acquiring Elias Lindholm would add another level of depth to a team looking to rebound and compete for another Stanley Cup in the near future.

Amidst the uncertainty, Lindholm continues to showcase his on-ice prowess, amassing eight goals and 23 points in 33 games this season, while logging an impressive average of 21 minutes per night. His consistent performance only adds to the intrigue surrounding his future destination and the ongoing trade rumors.