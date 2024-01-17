NHL Trade Rumors: Insider names four teams that could be in the hunt for Marc-Andre Fleury

As the NHL trade deadline approaches, there's a lot of buzz surrounding trades. One player who has caught everyone’s attention is goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, whose future with the Minnesota Wild remains uncertain.

NHL Insider Pierre LeBrun provided insights into this situation on TSN. The market for a goaltender of Fleury's caliber is certainly there, with several teams potentially in the mix.

“But there’s some obvious teams to think about, Toronto tried to trade for him two years ago. Different GM, but nevertheless, the Leafs still have question marks in goal.“ LeBrun said.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, who previously showed interest in Fleury, continue to face questions in goal and could see the veteran as a stabilizing force.

The Edmonton Oilers and the New Jersey Devils, could benefit from his experience.

"Edmonton, how about a mentor to Stuart Skinner? New Jersey, they haven’t had saves all year," LeBrun said.

The Carolina Hurricanes also emerge as a possible destination.

“Carolina, how about a mentor to (Pyotr) Kochetkov?”

However, LeBrun emphasizes that Fleury is not looking to waive his clause.

“So, there are some obvious places where Marc-Andre Fleury would fit if he has a meaningful role, he’s not going to waive to be a backup who doesn’t play. We’ll see where this goes,” the insider added.

Pierre LeBrun on what Marc-Andre Fleury should consider before the trade deadline

LeBrun highlighted that Wild general manager Bill Guerin is open to discussions about Fleury's future, especially if the team falls out of playoff contention.

"Guerin acknowledged that, yes, if they fall out of it, he expects teams to call and he expects to have a discussion with Marc-Andre Fleury," LeBrun said. "Fleury has to have that discussion in the next couple weeks with his agent, Allan Walsh.”

The major factor in any potential deal is Fleury's full no-move clause, which gives him and his agent, Allan Walsh, control over his move.

"They have a full no-move (clause), it’s up to Walsh and Fleury if he goes anywhere before the deadline, and we don’t know the answer to that yet," LeBrun added.

Marc-Andre Fleury's decision, as well as team strategic considerations, will influence the outcome of his move. Also, the four teams named by LeBrun all have reasons to contemplate adding a goalkeeper of Fleury's caliber.