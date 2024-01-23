NHL Trade Rumors: Insider names one team which could look to test Habs' resilience for Arber Xhekaj

With the NHL trade deadline just under two months away, rumors have started doing the rounds about Arber Xhekaj's future in the league. The 22-year-old Montreal Canadiens prospect was sent to the AHL to play for the Laval Rocket after enduring a slow start to the season.

Xhekaj though has since impressed in his AHL stint bagging three goals and eight assists in 17 games during his Laval stint.

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, certain teams in the big league have started taking note. One such team is the Philadelphia Flyers. Speaking on the "32 Thoughts" podcast, Friedman said:

"I wouldn't be surprised if Philly was one of those teams. I don't know if it was a (Cutter) Gauthier deal or something else, but it makes a lot of sense. If Xhekaj is not going to be a Canadien, man, he's a Flyer."

However, it's essential to note that Friedman then reiterated that the Canadiens are not currently entertaining offers for Arber Xhekaj. Xhekaj, a 6-foot-4 blueliner, is known for his rugged, old-school style of play. Often called upon to play the role of enforcer, the Canadian doesn't shy away from dropping gloves when need be.

Arber Xhekaj recalled by Canadiens ahead of showdown against Senators

Thanks to his impressive stint with Laval in the AHL, Xhekaj will once again get the chance to prove his worth in the NHL.

On Monday, the team announced that they were recalling him ahead of their game against the Ottawa Senators. In Arber Xhekaj's place, the Canadiens sent defenseman Justin Barron to Laval.

So far this season, Xhekaj has managed to bag one goal and two assists across a stretch of 17 games.

"The Sheriff," as he is fondly referred to by his teammates and fans alike, last played for the Habs back on November 16. He was forced out of the game with an upper-body injury as the Vegas Golden Knights sealed the game 6-5.

One key battle to watch out for, if Arber Xhekaj does hit the ice, will be him versus the Senators' Brady Tkachuk. With neither man shying away from a good old-fashioned fistfight, one can expect fireworks when the two are on the ice together.