NHL Trade Rumors: Insider names two teams actively working on Alex DeBrincat move

There is a buzz in the NHL world as rumors continue to swirl around a potential trade involving Alex DeBrincat, and the latest reports suggest that the Ottawa Senators and the Detroit Red Wings are actively pursuing a deal.

The speculation gained momentum when NHL Watcher took to Twitter to share an intriguing post. According to the tweet, insider Elliotte Friedman revealed on NHL Network that the Senators and Wings are engaged in ongoing discussions regarding DeBrincat's potential move to Detroit.

"Friedman on NHL Network says Sens & Wings are still actively working on a DeBrincat trade, he wants to play for Detroit. Zadina being placed on waivers gives DET more room to work on a DeBrincat deal. Friedman doesn’t think the trade is that far away, last hurdle is the toughest."

NHL Watcher @NHL_Watcher Friedman on NHL Network says Sens & Wings are still actively working on a DeBrincat trade, he wants to play for Detroit. Zadina being placed on waivers gives DET more room to work on a DeBrincat deal. Friedman doesn’t think the trade is that far away, last hurdle is the toughest Friedman on NHL Network says Sens & Wings are still actively working on a DeBrincat trade, he wants to play for Detroit. Zadina being placed on waivers gives DET more room to work on a DeBrincat deal. Friedman doesn’t think the trade is that far away, last hurdle is the toughest

DeBrincat's interest in playing for the Red Wings adds intrigue to trade talks. The recent decision to place Filip Zadina on waivers fuels speculation of clearing cap space for a potential DeBrincat acquisition. This suggests that the Red Wings are actively pursuing the trade and making strategic roster adjustments.

Insider Elliotte Friedman's comments on NHL Network provide some insight into the progress of the negotiations. According to Friedman, the trade discussions between the Senators and Red Wings are still ongoing, with both teams actively working towards a resolution. While he doesn't believe the trade is far away, Friedman acknowledges that the final hurdle is often the most challenging to overcome.

It remains to be seen what assets or players would be involved in the potential trade.

A look at Alex DeBrincat NHL career

Alex DeBrincat began his career with the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2017-2018 season. As a rookie, he impressed with 28 goals and 52 points, becoming the youngest player to win the Blackhawks Player of the Year Award.

DeBrincat continued to shine in his sophomore season, scoring 41 goals and 76 points. He showcased his skills at the NHL All-Star Game and signed a contract extension in 2019. The following season saw a scoring drought, but DeBrincat compensated with playmaking abilities.

He made his postseason debut in 2020, contributing two goals and six points. In the 2020-2021 season, he reached his 100th League goal and displayed improved defensive skills. DeBrincat became an alternate captain for the Blackhawks and recorded 41 goals and 78 points in the 2021-2022 season. In 2022, he was traded to the Ottawa Senators as part of the Blackhawks' rebuild.

Poll : 0 votes