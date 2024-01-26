NHL Trade Rumors: Insider speculates Columbus Blue Jackets ready to part ways with Patrik Laine and $40,500,000 defenseman 

NHL Insider Darren Dreger reported today on the recent addition of "Insider Trading" that Columbus Blue Jackets General Manager Jarmo Kekäläinen might be willing to part with significant pieces of his roster ahead of the trade deadline.

Dreger specifically mentioned that the Blue Jackets are open to offers for forward Patrik Laine and defenseman Ivan Provorov. Considering both players were acquired in the hopes of a future playoff run, their departures could mean a significant rebuild is looming in Ohio:

“Jarmo Kekäläinen GM of the #CBJ is willing to listen on a couple of big name guys like Patrik Laine and Ivan Provorov and there are others”

Breaking down 2 names linked to early trade deadline rumors for Columbus Blue Jackets

Patrik Laine recently joined the Blue Jackets in a trade during the 2020-21 season, but has underperformed since. His $8.7 million per year salary over the next several years makes any potential deal challenging for most teams. There have been questions about Laine's work ethic, and earlier in the season, he was made a healthy scratch by head coach Pascal Vincent. There have been reports of tension between the two this season. If Vincent is set to lead the Blue Jackets in the future, Laine might not be part of his long-term plans.

Drafted No. 2 by the Winnipeg Jets in 2016, Laine has accumulated 204 goals and 388 points, ranking fourth in both categories among players from his draft class. Having already been traded once in his career, Laine is no stranger to trade rumors, and he could be a major part of what the Columbus Blue Jackets do leading to the trade deadline.

On the defensive side, Ivan Provorov, acquired by the Blue Jackets less than a year ago, is also reportedly available for the right offer. Provorov has seamlessly transitioned to the Blue Jackets from the Philadelphia Flyers this season, on pace to tie his career-high in points with 41. His $4.725 million salary over this season and the next makes him a more feasible target for interested teams compared to Laine's larger contract.

The Columbus Blue Jackets' willingness to entertain offers for Laine and Provorov suggests a major shakeup looming for a team once believed to be right in the mix. A rough 2023-24 campaign has changed that. With competitive teams seeking significant upgrades in the playoff race, Laine and Provorov could become prominent names on the trade market leading up to the trade deadline, or even into draft season.