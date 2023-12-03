NHL Trade Rumors: Insider speculates Jack Campbell's future amid reports of goalie's possible return to Oilers lineup

Goaltender Jack Campbell's rocky start to the 2023-24 season has left the Edmonton Oilers scrambling for solutions. Two weeks ago, Campbell found himself on waivers after an abysmal performance that forced the Oilers to reconsider their goaltending situation.

Hockey insider Frank Seravalli, known for his timely and accurate updates, recently shed light on the ongoing saga during an appearance on "Oilersnation Everyday."

"Well, then they're going to have to make a move, and they're going to have to find a way to get rid of his contract," Seravalli said. "Because they're not going to be able to do anything else. They're not going to be able to trade for a goalie and carry $3.9 million of Jack Campbell buried space."

The financial implications of Campbell's contract are a significant hurdle for the Oilers. It becomes critical, if they hope to make additional changes to bolster their team, notably on defense or in reshaping their bottom six. The financial hurdle is also clearly apparent in the hopes of dealing Campbell elsewhere.

The hockey pundit emphasized the urgency of the situation, noting, "It's important for them to get an answer on Campbell over the next six weeks, depending on how the team is playing between now and then." This timeframe becomes crucial in determining whether the Oilers are truly back on track, and if so, whether they can afford to maintain the current goaltending status quo.

Seravalli didn't hold back in expressing his concerns about Campbell's potential return, stating, "If they're back, it takes some pressure off, but you also can't allow Jack Campbell to come back in again and play like dog a*s." The Oilers' dilemma is clear – balancing the need for immediate improvement with the risk of carrying a struggling goaltender.

Frank Seravalli breaks an exclusive update on Jack Campbell

The recent developments in Bakersfield have added a layer of intrigue to the situation. Jack Campbell has managed three straight games with a save percentage of .900 or better, sparking trade talks. Despite the resurgence in Campbell's near-dying goaltending career, it's apparent that whoever makes a deal for Campbell will be buying low.

“Campbell has actually been good in his last three games with a 2-1-0 record, a 1.97 goals against and a 0.944 save percentage. The Oilers are now waiting to see if he can put together another good performance on Saturday night for the Condors and then make a decision.”

As the Oilers navigate this goaltending crisis, the hockey world eagerly awaits further updates from Seravalli and other insiders, eager to see how the organization will address this critical juncture in the 2023-24 season.