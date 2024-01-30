NHL Trade Rumors: Insider speculates Ottawa Senators' pursuit of $18,000,00 Flames D-man has reached its end

In a recent episode of the "32 Thoughts Podcast", Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman dropped a bombshell for Ottawa Senators fans. Friedman suggested that the Ottawa Senators could be a potential trade destination for Calgary Flames' Chris Tanev. The defenseman has been on the Flames' trading block for all of this season, and Ottawa Senators GM Steve Staios appears keen on acquiring the experienced blueliner for a potential playoff push:

Friedman shared the Senators' interest in adding "good pros," while also emphasizing Tanev's qualities as a right-handed shot, a commodity that Ottawa could use to bolster their defensive lineup:

“Senators looking for good pros, [Tanev] is a good pro, he’s a right-hand shot, [Ottawa] could use one,” said Friedman. “What they want to do is they want to convince Chris Tanev that they have a future there as a playoff team, and he can be a very big part of it.”

Traditionally, teams outside the playoff picture tend to avoid acquiring rental players like Chris Tanev at the deadline. However, the Senators have a track record of making such moves, as seen last season when they acquired defenseman Jakob Chychrun despite being out of a playoff spot.

The Ottawa Senators' draft capital and prospect pool could provide enticing assets for the Flames in a trade.

How feasible is a Chris Tanev trade to Ottawa Senators?

Despite the potential fit, Friedman expressed uncertainty about the Senators securing Tanev this season, indicating that while it may not happen now, the Senators haven't abandoned the idea entirely.

Friedman also revealed that the Toronto Maple Leafs are exploring options for defensemen across the league. It seems as though Chris Tanev and the Maple Leafs have been starcrossed lovers for years, and this might be the time.

Tanev addressed the speculation during an appearance on Hockey Night in Canada’s After Hours segment, emphasizing his focus on being a Calgary Flame and contributing to the team's success. Only time will tell if the team agrees.

In the final season of a four-year, $18 million contract, Tanev is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. If the Flames decide to trade him, the return will likely involve a package of future assets, such as draft picks or prospects.

With the NHL trade deadline looming on March 8, the next few weeks will be crucial in determining Tanev's fate and where he may end up as teams position themselves for playoff runs or future development.