NHL Trade Rumors: Insiders name 2 intriguing destinations for Jake Guentzel if not signed by the Penguins

As the NHL trade deadline looms on the horizon, speculation is brewing about the future of Pittsburgh Penguins star forward Jake Guentzel. NHL Insiders Chris Johnston and Pierre LeBrun recently weighed in on potential trade destinations for Guentzel, emphasizing that such a move would only occur if the Penguins fail to extend his contract and if the team remains outside the playoff picture.

Pierre LeBrun made a compelling case for the New York Rangers as a potential landing spot for Guentzel. With the Penguins potentially looking to maximize assets, the Rangers emerge as a team in need of an additional top-six winger. Guentzel, known for his scoring prowess and postseason success, could be the missing piece for the Rangers as they aim to strengthen their offensive arsenal.

However, the financial aspects of the deal come into play, as the Penguins would likely need to retain a portion of Guentzel's $6 million average annual value to facilitate the transaction.

On the other side of the spectrum, Chris Johnston suggested that the Edmonton Oilers could be an ideal destination for Guentzel. In a hypothetical scenario where the Penguins are open to trading Guentzel while retaining salary, the Oilers stand out as a potential buyer.

Edmonton, already boasting a roster filled with elite forwards, could benefit significantly from adding a natural shoot-first winger like Guentzel to their lineup. The prospect of pairing him alongside the dynamic Leon Draisaitl adds an intriguing dimension to the Oilers' offensive capabilities.

Given that the Oilers are in an "all-in" mode this season, aiming to capitalize on their recent resurgence after early-season struggles, acquiring a player of Jake Guentzel's caliber could provide the much-needed boost for a successful second half of the season.

Jake Guentzel's Resurgent Season: Looking at the numbers that could lead to the biggest trade target at deadline

Jake Guentzel has had a fantastic bounce-back year this season after a few seasons of injuries. In 33 games so far, Guentzel has posted 38 points with 16 goals.

As the trade deadline approaches, the chessboard of potential moves and destinations for players like Jake Guentzel continues to evolve. The dynamics of player contracts, team needs, and financial considerations will ultimately shape the outcome.

For now, the NHL community eagerly awaits any developments that may unfold in the days leading up to the trade deadline, keeping a keen eye on the potential moves that could reshape the landscape of the league.