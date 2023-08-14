In the swirling sea of NHL trade rumors, a recent report by SinBin. Vegas' Jason Pothier provides a much-needed anchor for fans of the Vegas Golden Knights. Despite speculation surrounding Jonathan Marchessault's future with the team, Pothier's update confirms that the Knights have no intentions of shipping out their $30 million Playoffs MVP.

Marchessault, the 32-year-old forward, has been a linchpin of the Golden Knights' success, and his stellar performance during the playoffs only solidified his value. In the previous season, he showcased his prowess with 28 goals and 57 points in 76 games, but it was during the playoffs that he truly shone. Marchessault's heroic 13 goals and 25 points in just 22 games earned him the coveted Conn Smythe Award, a testament to his invaluable contributions on the ice.

The extension talks between the Golden Knights and Marchessault had yet to commence, creating a ripple of speculation. However, Pothier's latest report allays those concerns, hinting at potential negotiations on the horizon. Marchessault's contract, inked in 2018, places a $5 million cap hit for the 2023-24 season, comprising a $3.5 million base salary and an equivalent amount in minors salary.

As the Golden Knights prepare for the upcoming campaign, their decision to retain Marchessault sends a resounding message about their commitment to success. While the trade winds may blow in unpredictable directions, one thing remains clear: the Knights are holding onto their playoff MVP, a player whose dedication and skill continue to shape their journey towards the coveted Stanley Cup.

Future Hall of Famers: NHL's Elite stars set to leave a lasting legacy

In the realm of NHL trade rumors, the B/R hockey team offers a refreshing breeze by spotlighting the future Hall of Famers within the league's active roster. Among the notable contenders, Sidney Crosby reigns supreme, boasting an illustrious career marked by multiple trophies and three Stanley Cups. Marc-Andre Fleury's stellar 544 wins and Patrick Kane's dazzling achievements also secure their spots.

Erik Karlsson's defensive prowess and Anze Kopitar's European excellence earn them positions, while Evgeni Malkin's enduring brilliance shines alongside Connor McDavid's record-breaking performances. Alex Ovechkin's goal-scoring prowess inches him closer to Gretzky's milestone, while Steven Stamkos' consistent dominance and Jonathan Toews' leadership complete this illustrious roster of future NHL Hall of Famers.

Their combined feats paint a tapestry of excellence, ensuring their eventual enshrinement on Yonge Street in Toronto, leaving an indelible mark on the legacy of the game.