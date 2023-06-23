NHL Trade Rumors: LA Kings & Nashville Predators interested in Winnipeg star

As trade rumors swirl around Winnipeg Jets center Pierre-Luc Dubois, the focus has primarily been on a potential move to the Montreal Canadiens. However, recent reports suggest that other teams are also vying for the services of the 24-year-old restricted free agent.

According to The Athletic's Eric Stephens, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman mentioned the Los Angeles Kings as one of the interested parties in the Jets' Dubois. Stephens noted that Dubois could alleviate some offensive pressure from aging Kings captain Anze Kopitar.

With the ability to play both center and wing, Dubois would bring a physical presence to the Kings' forward lines and provide valuable support. Meanwhile, Quinton Byfield develops into a top-line center or serves as insurance in case Byfield's progression falls short of expectations.

However, Dubois' next contract could pose challenges for the salary cap-strapped Kings. On a one-year, $6-million deal at the present, Dubois is likely to seek a significant raise. The Jets may prefer a sign-and-trade scenario to maximize their return in any potential deal.

Stephens suggested that Dubois' camp could target a long-term contract with an average annual value of $9 million. Notably, the center's history of forcing trades, first from Columbus and then from Winnipeg, raises concerns about compatibility with his future team.

Dubois' contract demands could also pose difficulties for the Nashville Predators. Michael Gallagher of Nashville Hockey Now highlighted Friedman's comments on Nashville's 102.5 The Game, pointing out that signing Dubois would eat up a significant portion of the Predators' available $13 million in cap space for the upcoming season.

On the other hand, the Montreal Canadiens, according to TSN's Darren Dreger, appear willing to bide their time and wait until Dubois becomes an unrestricted free agent next July rather than overpaying for him in this summer's trade market.

As the trade speculation intensifies, it remains to be seen which team will ultimately secure the services of Pierre-Luc Dubois.

More about Winnipeg Jets center Pierre-Luc Dubois

Pierre-Luc Dubois has a unique background and family connection to the sport. He holds dual citizenship in Canada and the United States. His mother Jill hails from Atlanta, Georgia, and his father Eric Dubois, a former professional hockey player, serves as the defensive coach for the Manitoba Moose, the Winnipeg Jets' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

Dubois' journey in hockey began at a young age in Germany, where his father played in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL). This familial connection to the sport and his diverse background adds a unique dimension to Pierre-Luc Dubois' journey as a hockey player.

