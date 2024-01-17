NHL Trade Rumors: Marc-Andre Fleury's future in Minnesota questionable as record-breaking netminder draws interest from contenders 

Last night, Marc-Andre Fleury secured his 552nd career win and became the NHL's second-all-time winningest goaltender. Now, Fleury finds himself at the center of trade rumors. The veteran netminder showed he still has plenty left in the tank in a stellar 5-0 shutout performance against the New York Islanders, sparking discussions about his future with the Minnesota Wild for the rest of the season.

NHL Insider Pierre LeBrun, on TSN's "Insider Trading", revealed that there is a growing expectation that Fleury could be on the move as the trade deadline approaches:

"I know there are some teams waiting for the appropriate time to wait to reach out to Wild GM Bill Guerin to ask him what’s going on there. I reached out and asked him about Fleury’s future, and he acknowledged that, yes, if they fall out of the playoffs, he expects teams to call and he expects [then] to have a discussion with Fleury."

LeBrun reported that teams are keeping a close eye on the situation, anticipating the right moment to approach Wild GM Bill Guerin about Fleury's availability. Guerin, when questioned about Fleury's future, acknowledged that discussions might unfold if the Wild fall out of playoff contention.

Where could Marc-Andre Fleury go in a possible Trade Deadline move?

LeBrun emphasized that Marc-Andre Fleury would only consider waiving his no-move clause if he's assured a significant role as a starting goaltender, and not as a backup. That doesn't leave a whole lot of options around the league, however, potential suitors for Fleury's services could include playoff contenders like the New Jersey Devils, Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Of course, if there is one franchise that would jump at the opportunity to acquire Fleury – and maybe one of the only destinations that he would waive his no-move clause for – it's the Pittsburgh Penguins. Penguins fans have been clamoring for Fleury to return for years.

One additional factor impacting Fleury's potential departure is Guerin's reluctance to concede the season. Despite the Wild standing at 18-20-5 and occupying seventh place in the Central Division, Guerin remains hopeful for a second-half surge that could propel the team into playoff contention. If this scenario materializes, Fleury might stay put, as Guerin is known for being a steadfast GM who seldom parts with valuable assets.

In his 20th season, Marc-Andre Fleury has started 19 games for the Wild. He currently has a 2.97 goals-against average and an impressive .897 save percentage.