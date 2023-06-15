NHL Trade Rumors: Montreal Canadiens goalie rejects free agency, wants long-term deal

After an impressive performance at the World Championship, goaltender Sam Montembeault has positioned himself as a desirable asset in the NHL. Returning home with a gold medal and fresh off his first experience in international hockey, Montembeault is now just one year away from unrestricted free agency, a moment in a player's career when they hold significant leverage.

Despite not having an extensive track record of success, Montembeault's recent achievements have only solidified his potential. Playing behind a defensively challenged team last season, he showcased his skills and determination, even with the team allowing the second-highest expected goals per 60 minutes in the League.

Given his current situation, Montembeault could be tempted by the possibility of exploring the open market and securing a lucrative deal. However, he has made it clear that he has no intention of doing so. Expressing his contentment with the Montreal Canadiens organization, Montembeault believes they are headed in the right direction and wants to be a part of their future success. Montembeault said:

“Probably not, I love being here, I like the group of guys too. I think that the organization is going in the right direction, so I just want to be a part of it.”

"Probably not. I love being here." - Sam Montembeault when I asked today if exploring unrestricted free agency a year from now would be enticing. His agent hopes to start talks with the Canadiens on a contract extension at the draft.

Montembeault's agent, Paul Corbeil, plans to engage in contract extension discussions with Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes at the upcoming draft in Nashville. While Hughes hasn't provided specific details, he has expressed openness to the idea of signing Montembeault to a long-term deal.

Evolving Hockey's analysis reveals that Montembeault ranked 13th in the League in goals saved above expected, an impressive feat considering he played in just 40 games. In today's NHL, being known as a reliable tandem goalie is highly valued, particularly due to the scarcity of true number-one goaltenders. Fortunately for Montembeault, he finds himself in an ideal situation, sharing the goaltending duties with Jake Allen in Montreal.

When and where will the 2024 NHL Stadium Series happen?

The highly anticipated NHL Stadium Series of 2024 is poised to captivate hockey enthusiasts worldwide with two exciting outdoor games planned for the 2023-24 NHL season.

Making a comeback after a short break, this series guarantees an extraordinary experience for fans as they witness the clash between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New Jersey Devils on February 17, followed by a match-up between the New York Rangers and the New York Islanders on February 18. Both games will be held at the iconic MetLife Stadium, located in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

MetLife Stadium is renowned for hosting major sporting events and serves as the home stadium for both the New York Jets and the New York Giants. With a seating capacity exceeding 82,000, the stadium provides an ideal venue for the grandeur of the NHL Stadium Series.

