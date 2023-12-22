NHL trade rumors: Montreal Canadiens goaltender drawing interest from two Metro teams

In a recent bombshell dropped by NHL insider Pierre LeBrun on Insider Trading, the Carolina Hurricanes have emerged as potential suitors for Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen. The revelation comes at a crucial juncture for the Hurricanes, whose goaltending struggles have been a glaring weakness throughout the season.

LeBrun's insider information sheds light on the Hurricanes' proactive approach to address their goaltending concerns. With Antti Raanta recently placed on waivers and Frederik Andersen's status shrouded in uncertainty, the Hurricanes find themselves in dire need of a solution to bolster their netminding.

LeBrun reported that the Hurricanes have engaged in discussions with the Montreal Canadiens regarding the possibility of acquiring Jake Allen. The veteran goaltender, who has proven himself as a reliable presence between the pipes, could offer the Hurricanes the stability they desperately seek in the crease.

The Hurricanes' goaltending issues have been a recurring theme in their season, with the team enduring the league's worst goaltending performance after 30 games. The consequences of this weakness have been evident in the win-loss column, prompting the front office to explore potential solutions.

The timing of the revelation aligns with the team's decision to shake things up in their goaltending department. Whether through internal adjustments or via the trade market, the Hurricanes are poised to make changes to address the glaring weakness in their lineup.

While the Hurricanes may not necessarily require a goaltender of world-beater status, the addition of Jake Allen could provide the team with a solid tandem. Pyotr Kochetkov has showcased his abilities with strong outings, but the Hurricanes recognize the need for a reliable second goaltender who can keep them competitive in games.

Is Jake Allen an upgrade over Frederik Andersen in net? Analyzing the Montreal Canadiens' goalies' numbers

So far this season for the Montreal Canadiens, Jake Allen has a 4-6-0 record, which is not that stellar. However, he has that record with a not-too-shabby .904 save percentage, far from what it could be playing for one of the poorest teams in the NHL.

The potential move for Jake Allen raises questions about the future status of Frederik Andersen. With Andersen under contract for another season and Kochetkov signed to a multi-year deal, the Hurricanes must weigh the implications of adding Allen to their goaltending roster.

The age factor, with Allen being 33 years old, adds another layer of consideration for a team that may be hesitant to bring in another netminder in the same age bracket.