NHL Trade Rumors: Montreal Canadiens interested in trading Sean Monahan

After years of being labelled a "draft bust", Sean Monahan may actually be a sought after candidate this trade deadline. As the March 8 trade deadline approaches quickly, the Montreal Canadiens are reportedly ready to make significant moves to their roster. As per TFP's David Pagnotta, the forward could be on the trading block, with the Winnipeg Jets expressing interest.

The Canadiens have already been open to dealing goaltender Jake Allen. Now they are reportedly considering parting ways with Monahan, who is playing on an expiring contract. The Montreal Canadiens are reportedly interested in capatalizing on Monahan's improved, injury-free season, considering the increasing demand for quality centers across the league.

The Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers, Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals, and Carolina Hurricanes, have all been reportedly seeking a reliable center. Monahan's skill set makes him an appealing target for all of these teams.

Could the Winnipeg Jets pursue Sean Monahan this trade deadline season as a valuable piece to their center depth?

The Winnipeg Jets have also reportedly been involved on the Sean Monahan market. On "Jets at Noon" on CJOB in Winnipeg, TFP's David Pagnotta hinted at the Winnipeg Jets' interest in Monahan. Pagnotta had previously reported that the Canadiens, languishing at the bottom of the standings, would re-evaluate Monahan's future with them. They would decide between a contract extension or pursuing a trade as the season progressed. It now seems the Canadiens have moved forward on the trade front.

During a recent segment of "Insider Trading" on TSN, Darren Dreger also added to the speculation. He said:

"I wouldn't be surprised if Sean Monahan is among the first forwards to get dealt before the deadline."

The Winnipeg Jets are currently in the midst of an astounding bounceback season, leading the Central Division with a 27-9-4 record. They have reportedly reportedly dispatched two scouts to closely observe the Canadiens in their upcoming game against the San Jose Sharks and Monahan could be the reason why.

Sean Monahan, at 29 years old, has delivered a respectable performance this season and avoided being on the injured list, which has been rare in his short career. He has contributed 11 goals and 13 assists for 24 points in 40 games with the Canadiens. His experience and offensive capabilities could provide the Winnipeg Jets with the depth they seek as they pursue a deep playoff run.