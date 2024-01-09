NHL Trade Rumors: Montreal Canadiens reportedly passed up on Cutter Gauthier deal during draft day 

According to reports, the Montreal Canadiens had the opportunity to acquire Cutter Gauthier during the draft but ultimately passed up on the deal. NHL insider Charlie O'Connor shared the news as an answer to a curious NHL fan's question on X.

Charlie O'Connor brought the rumor to light with a tweet, stating:

"I heard a rumor they quietly shopped Gauthier back at the draft, & it was one of the things I was chasing today. Can now confirm yes, Gauthier was shopped. They tried to swap him for the No. 5 pick, presumably to take David Reinbacher & ensure Michkov got to 7 too. MTL passed."

On Monday, Cutter Gauthier, a key contributor to the United States' world junior championship victory, was traded from the Philadelphia Flyers to the Anaheim Ducks. The exchange involved acquiring defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a 2025 second-round draft pick in return for Gauthier.

Cutter Gauthier, a Swedish-born American ice hockey player currently excelling at Boston College in the NCAA, was drafted fifth overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Gauthier's skill set and potential have grown now but was underestimated back then by both the Canadiens and Flyers. The Flyers reportedly aimed to swap Gauthier for the No. 5 pick, with the intention of selecting David Reinbacher.

David Reinbacher, an Austrian professional ice hockey defenseman, is currently playing for EHC Kloten in the National League as a prospect for the Montreal Canadiens. He was drafted fifth overall by the Canadiens in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, making him a coveted prospect for the team.

Montreal Canadiens Prospect Owen Beck Traded to Saginaw Spirit in Win-Now Move

Montreal Canadiens prospect Owen Beck has been traded from the Peterborough Petes to the Saginaw Spirit. This move aligns with the Spirit's win-now approach as they prepare to host the upcoming Memorial Cup tournament.

In exchange for Beck, a forward with 16 goals and 14 points in 25 games this season, the Spirit sent forward Aiden Young and three draft picks to the Petes.

This transaction solidifies Beck's position in the final stages of junior hockey. The 2022 second-round draft pick (33rd overall) recently represented Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship in Sweden.