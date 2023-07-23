NHL Trade Rumors: New York Rangers pursuing former Coyotes, Panthers free agents

In a New York Post article, Hockey analyst Larry Brooks highlighted four players whom the New York Rangers may consider signing in the ongoing free agency period.

Max Comtois, Colin White, Austin Watson, and Zack Kassian have been identified as potential targets for the team as they look to bolster their roster for the upcoming season.

Brooks said that players like Comtois and White could prove to be valuable additions to the New York Rangers lineup, particularly if the team aims to add more skill to their bottom six forward positions.

As free agency has progressed, there is a possibility that these players might be open to signing a professional tryout (PTO) deal or accepting a league-minimum contract.

Max Comtois, who played in 64 games with the Anaheim Ducks last season, scored nine goals and 19 points. Similarly, Colin White showcased his offensive capabilities, registering eight goals and seven assists in 68 games with the Florida Panthers.

On the other hand, the Rangers might also be interested in bolstering their fourth-line toughness, especially after Ryan Reaves' departure. In this regard, Austin Watson and Zack Kassian stand out as potential candidates for the team.

Watson, who played for the Ottawa Senators, brings a physical presence to the ice with 123 penalty minutes along with nine goals and 11 points during the previous season. Zack Kassian, who suited up for the Arizona Coyotes, adds grit and depth to any team he joins, recording two goals in 51 games.

As the Rangers strategize for the upcoming season, these four players have caught the eye of analysts like Larry Brooks due to their diverse skill sets and potential contributions to the team.

Adding more talent to the bottom six forwards and injecting grit and toughness on the fourth line could further strengthen the Rangers' roster as they set their sights on a successful campaign.

The New York Rangers' management and coaching staff will carefully evaluate these options, considering how each player's attributes align with the team.

New York Rangers' Stanley Cup wins

The New York Rangers, one of the most iconic franchises in NHL history, boasts a storied legacy of Stanley Cup triumphs. With four championship victories to their name, the team has earned quite a reputation among fans. The team claimed its first Stanley Cup in 1928, followed by triumphs in 1933 and 1940.

However, it was their unforgettable victory in 1994 that etched the team's name in the hearts of hockey fans. Led by legendary captain Mark Messier, the Rangers ended a 54-year drought, bringing the coveted trophy back to the city that never sleeps.

