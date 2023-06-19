NHL Trade Rumors: Oliver Ekman-Larsson to Boston Bruins probable with both sides having mutual interest

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, a Swedish professional ice hockey defenseman, finds himself in an intriguing position as an unrestricted free agent in the NHL. According to renowned hockey reporter Elliotte Friedman, Ekman-Larsson is expected to draw significant interest from other teams.

Friedman said that the talented defenseman holds the power to choose his next destination, indicating that multiple organizations are vying for his services.

Friedman said:

"Oliver Ekman-Larsson will draw interest from other teams, and can pick where he wants to go."

One team that has emerged as a potential landing spot for Ekman-Larsson is the Boston Bruins. Hockey insider Jeff Marek speculated that there is mutual interest between the player and the Bruins.

Marek said:

"Oliver Ekman-Larsson to Boston Bruins, both sides have mutual interest in each other."

It is worth noting that Ekman-Larsson most recently played for the Vancouver Canucks before becoming an unrestricted free agent. His time with the Canucks showcased his ability to contribute offensively from the blue line.

He led the Arizona Coyotes, his former team, in scoring during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. This impressive offensive prowess has made Ekman-Larsson a sought-after player in the NHL.

According to Friedman, teams view the Florida Panthers' recent playoff run as a symbol of unpredictability and excitement. He highlights the phrase 'Time to hunt'.

It captures the sentiment that anything can happen once a team reaches the playoffs. This perception may influence Ekman-Larsson's decision-making process as he considers joining a team with playoff aspirations.

Friedman explained:

"Teams view Florida Panther's 'Time to hunt' as the pinnacle of anything can happen once you make the playoffs."

A look at Oliver Ekman-Larsson's NHL career

Oliver Ekman-Larsson was selected by the Phoenix Coyotes with the sixth overall pick in the 2009 NHL Draft. In the 2010-11 season, Ekman-Larsson made his NHL debut and quickly displayed his playmaking skills, earning his first point and goal.

The 2011-12 season proved to be a breakout year for Ekman-Larsson. He played in all 82 games, contributing both offensively and defensively. With 13 goals and 32 points, he became a key player for the Coyotes. His strong performance carried into the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where he played a significant role for the team.

OEL ranked among the top defensemen in the league in 2013-14, scoring 15 goals and tying for first in game-winning goals. His exceptional 2014-15 season earned him a spot in the NHL All-Star Game, and he set a new record for the most goals in a season by a Sweden-born defenseman. He was named captain of the Coyotes in 2018, after signing an eight-year contract extension.

