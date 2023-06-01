NHL Trade Rumors: Paul Bissonnette claims Mitch Marner could sign for Carolina Hurricanes

Mitch Marner to Raleigh? In the latest episode of their popular podcast, former NHL players Paul Bissonnette and Matt Murley discussed the swirling trade rumors surrounding Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner.

The speculation emerged after the Maple Leafs hired Brad Treliving as their new general manager earlier today. Bissonnette and Murley shared their thoughts on the potential trade and highlighted their reservations about it.

'Spittin' Chiclets' crew analyze potential Mitch Marner trade rumor

The 'Spittin' Chiclets' hosts first acknowledged the criticism surrounding Marner's playoff performances. They agreed that the young winger had a tendency to disappear in crucial playoff moments, as he did during the Maple Leafs' recent postseason run.

There's no big free agents, so that's what they do have to do. If they have to trade for a big point guy like that, a big playmaker. But he didn't show up in the playoffs. I don't know, if like you said, that that's the guy.

Another factor that gave the hosts pause was the Hurricanes' need for size and toughness following their Eastern Conference finals loss, where they were swept by the Florida Panthers.

Bissonnette and Whitney both emphasized the importance of adding physicality to the roster, especially after such a one-sided defeat. They believed that addressing this aspect of the team's game should be a priority in the offseason.

I think you're better off giving Burtuzzi a seven times seven and seeing how that plays out.

However, the hosts acknowledged that the Hurricanes might be limited in their ability to make significant moves due to a lack of major free agents available this summer.

With limited options, trading for a player like Mitch Marner could be the most significant move the Hurricanes could make to bolster their talent level and improve their playoff odds.

The podcast hosts agreed that while there were legitimate concerns about Mitch Marner's playoff performances and the Hurricanes' need for size, the potential trade could still have its merits.

Florida Panthers v Toronto Maple Leafs - Game One

They recognized Marner's skill and offensive prowess, which could provide a significant boost to the Hurricanes' scoring depth. Moreover, Marner's youth and potential for growth were also factors that could make him an attractive asset for Carolina.

As fans eagerly await news of any potential trade, it remains to be seen how the situation will develop and whether the Hurricanes will indeed make a move for Mitch Marner.

In the ever-evolving landscape of the NHL, anything is possible, and surprises are always around the corner.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes