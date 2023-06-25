NHL trade rumors: Philadelphia Flyers reportedly close to trading Tony DeAngelo to Carolina Hurricanes

The Philadelphia Flyers are currently embroiled in trade discussions that could see defenseman Tony DeAngelo move to the Carolina Hurricanes, a team he had previously played for. While another trade involving Kevin Hayes to the St. Louis Blues appears to have hit a snag, the Flyers are actively pursuing the DeAngelo deal.

According to reports from Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the Flyers are on the verge of finalizing a trade that would send DeAngelo back to Carolina. The deal is expected to involve the Flyers retaining a portion of DeAngelo's salary and receiving a prospect in return. The specifics of the trade are still being worked out and an official announcement is anticipated in the coming days.

DeAngelo's stint with the Flyers began in 2022 when he was traded from the Hurricanes in exchange for draft picks. Now, it seems he may be heading back to Carolina, where he previously played before his tenure in Philadelphia. The Flyers' willingness to part ways with DeAngelo indicates a desire to reshape their roster and address their defensive needs.

In the meantime, the trade involving Kevin Hayes and the St. Louis Blues is facing delays due to a participant's reluctance to waive their no-trade or no-move clause. This hurdle has temporarily stalled the negotiations, but both teams are expected to continue working towards a resolution.

As the Philadelphia Flyers navigate these trade discussions, fans and analysts are eagerly awaiting the official announcements to gauge the impact on the team's future. The potential departure of DeAngelo and Hayes could lead to further roster adjustments as the Flyers aim to bolster their lineup and position themselves for success in the upcoming season.

Philadelphia Flyers unveil new 2023-24 uniform

The Philadelphia Flyers have unveiled their new home and road uniforms, marking the beginning of a fresh chapter for the team with their New Era of Orange. The design changes represent the first major alterations to the Flyers' primary jerseys since 2010.

The collaboration between the Flyers and Adidas, the NHL's League-wide uniform partner, brought the new design to life. Key stakeholders within the organization, including Flyers season ticket members, alumni, and broadcasters, were consulted throughout the process to ensure a nod to the franchise's storied past while forging ahead with a modern twist.

The new jerseys incorporate iconic elements from different decades of Philadelphia Flyers history. The bold striping across the shoulders and arms has been widened to encapsulate each player's numbers, creating a streamlined look. The sleeve numbers return to a single-color design reminiscent of the original 1967-1970 uniforms, a nod to the team's early years.

The jerseys prominently feature the much-requested "burnt orange" color that defined the successful teams of the 80s and 90s. This iconic shade serves as the base for the home jerseys and is showcased on the arm and shoulder panels, as well as the large player numbers for the away jerseys. Burnt orange is also incorporated into both sets of socks to complete the cohesive look.

Throughout the changes, the Philadelphia Flyers' timeless "flying P" logo remains the focal point of the uniform set. The logo, dating back to the team's inception in 1967, symbolizes speed and the motion of flying across the ice.

In conjunction with the uniform reveal, the Flyers announced their first-ever official home jersey patch partner, Independence Blue Cross. As the Official Health Insurance Partner of the Philadelphia Flyers through a multi-year deal.

