NHL Trade Rumors: Rangers may ship 2020 No. 1 draft pick barring breakout season

The New York Rangers could trade 2020 first-overall pick Alexis Lafreniere.

Heading into the 2020 NHL draft, many scouts called Lafreniere a can't-miss prospect and many thought he would be a perennial All-Star. However, that hasn't come to fruition, as he has struggled to be a point producer and has been on the third line for the Rangers.

This off-season, many expected New York to trade him as he was a pending RFA. But, on Aug. 24 he signed a two-year contract worth $2.325 million annually.

Although the Rangers signed him to an extension, many fans wondered if he'd still get signed. But, according to NHL.com's Dan Rosen, he believes a trade won't happen right away but could be explored after this year:

"They didn't sign him to trade him right away. It's possible down the road he gets moved, but Lafreniere turns 22 on Oct. 11 and there is still a lot of growth in his game to come. It's worth finding out if he can take the next step.

"Though he isn't a No. 1 pick (2020 NHL Draft) that has turned into a generational player, his production has gone up in each of his three seasons."

As well, New York has a new head coach in Peter Laviolette. Rosen believes that should allow Lafreniere to play better next season and have a bigger role:

"Peter Laviolette, the Rangers new coach, has to give a better split and allow Lafreniere more of an opportunity to shine. In fact, I think he should be given a chance to play left wing on a line with center Mika Zibanejad at even strength... If Lafreniere is given a bigger role at 5-on-5 it should enhance his confidence and production will follow."

Alexis Lafreniere's stats with the New York Rangers

Alexis Lafreniere skated in 81 games last season and recorded 39 points, which is still not what many New York Rangers fans had hoped from him.

In his rookie season, Lafreniere skated in 56 games in the shortened season and had 12 goals and nine assists for 21 points. He followed that up with 31 points in 79 games in his sophomore season so he has been getting better each season.

If Lafreniere does get a bigger role, he could easily be a 50-60 point player if not more in the NHL. But, whether or not that will happen is to be seen, and if he fails to do that, he could be moved.