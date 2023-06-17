NHL Trade Rumors:  Vegas Golden Knights wanted to extend Ivan Barbashev before playoffs but talks broke down

The NHL's Vegas Golden Knights are facing a significant challenge as they navigate the impending free agency of forward Ivan Barbashev, who played a pivotal role on their top line during their Stanley Cup-winning campaign.

Barbashev, a pending unrestricted free agent, has undoubtedly become a highly sought-after player in the market due to his stellar performance and versatility on the ice.

According to Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the "32 Thoughts: The Podcast," the Vegas Golden Knights attempted to secure Barbashev's services with a contract extension prior to the playoffs. Unfortunately, the negotiations fell short, and both parties were unable to reach an agreement. Nonetheless, it is clear that Vegas remains interested in retaining Barbashev, and they are expected to make another effort to sign him.

Barbashev's value has skyrocketed, positioning him as one of the most sought-after players in the free-agent market. His performance during the playoffs and the regular season has demonstrated his exceptional skill set, making him an asset that many teams desire.

This sudden surge in demand for Barbashev has significantly altered the financial landscape of his potential contract. Previously estimated to double his previous average annual value (AAV) of $2.25 million, it is now anticipated that Barbashev could command a significantly higher salary, possibly even surpassing the eight-year, $49 million deal signed by Valeri Nichushkin with the Colorado Avalanche after last year's Stanley Cup Final.

Golden Knights Radio @VGKRadioNetwork Ivan Barbashev scores his seventh goal of the playoffs to give the @GoldenKnights seven goals in Game 5. Ivan Barbashev scores his seventh goal of the playoffs to give the @GoldenKnights seven goals in Game 5. https://t.co/AxmQk9c59O

Barbashev's contributions to the Vegas Golden Knights cannot be understated. His ability to seamlessly fit into the lineup and play alongside elite talents like Jonathan Marchessault and Jack Eichel has further bolstered his value. Some consider the line he played on to be the quasi-number one line of the Stanley Cup champion team, highlighting the impact he had on the team's success.

A look at Ivan Barbashev's NHL career

Ivan Barbashev's momentous NHL debut took place on January 25, 2017, against the Minnesota Wild. He entered the league ranked second in scoring for the Wolves, with 37 points in 44 games.

Just a couple of weeks later, on February 7, he netted his first NHL goal against the Ottawa Senators' Andrew Hammond. By the end of that season, Barbashev had played 30 games for the Blues, contributing 12 points to their campaign, while simultaneously tallying 37 points in 46 games for the Wolves.

In the subsequent 2018-19 NHL season, Barbashev enjoyed his first full season with the Blues, participating in 80 games and accumulating 26 points. It was a memorable year for both Barbashev and the Blues, as they triumphed over the Boston Bruins in a hard-fought seven-game series to secure the Stanley Cup. During the playoffs, Barbashev showcased his playoff prowess, registering six points in 25 games.

Recognizing his valuable contributions, the Blues re-signed Barbashev to a two-year contract extension worth $2.95 million on September 1, 2019. The following NHL seasons saw Barbashev continue to hone his skills and make significant contributions to the Blues' roster.

However, during the 2022-23 season, with the Blues out of postseason contention, Barbashev was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights on February 26, 2023, in exchange for prospect Zach Dean. At the time of the trade, Barbashev had already amassed 10 goals and 29 points in 59 games for the Blues.

