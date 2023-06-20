NHL Trade Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs not bringing back Luke Schenn, Ryan O'Reilly

According to Chris Johnston on TSN1050, there are doubts about Luke Schenn and Ryan O'Reilly's potential return to the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs. The Canadian radio station based in Toronto has been a hub for hockey news, and Johnston's comments have sparked speculation among fans and experts alike.

With the approaching July 1st deadline and the absence of any concrete developments, it appears increasingly unlikely that Schenn will continue his tenure with the team. Johnston stated during a recent broadcast:

"It's hard to see any of Luke Schenn, ROR, or Noel Acciari being back because we are so close to July 1st and typically if any were coming back, it'd be done by now."

Luke Schenn, a Canadian professional ice hockey defenseman, has been an integral part of the Toronto Maple Leafs' roster. Drafted by the team in the first round of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.

Ryan O'Reilly, a Canadian professional ice hockey center, currently plays for the Toronto Maple Leafs. In the 2009 Entry Draft, O'Reilly was selected as the 33rd overall pick by the Colorado Avalanche. He is a premier two-way forward, excelling in both offensive and defensive aspects of the game.

As the deadline looms, the final chapter in Schenn's Maple Leafs story may be drawing near.

After being selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, Schenn made his debut shortly after and also earned a spot on the All-Rookie Team in 2009.

In 2012, Schenn was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers, where he had the opportunity to play alongside his brother Brayden. Schenn's journey continued with trades to the Los Angeles Kings and the Arizona Coyotes, before signing with the Anaheim Ducks as a free agent in 2018.

Schenn's time with the Ducks was short-lived, as he was waived and subsequently traded to the Vancouver Canucks in 2019. He spent time in the AHL before signing with the Tampa Bay Lightning for the 2019-2020 season. He played a role in the Lightning's Stanley Cup victory that year and re-signed with the team for another season.

After winning a second consecutive Stanley Cup, Schenn returned to the Vancouver Canucks in 2021 on a two-year contract. In the 2022-2023 season, he set a new record for hits by an NHL defenseman and provided stability to the Canucks' blue line. With the team out of playoff contention, he was traded back to the Toronto Maple Leafs, his original club, before the trade deadline.

