NHL trade rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs eyeing 5,500,000 Anaheim Ducks defenseman

The NHL trade landscape is seeing some speculation. One name that has emerged in the trade rumors is Anaheim Ducks defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin, and the Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly among the teams showing interest in acquiring the skilled blue-liner.

Lyubushkin, who inked a two-year, $5,500,000 contract with the Buffalo Sabres on July 13, 2022, was traded to the Ducks in August. He has become a focal point of trade talks due to his solid defensive capabilities. The contract carries a manageable cap hit of $2,750,000, making him an attractive target for teams looking to shore up their defensive depth.

According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Anaheim Ducks, currently languishing at the bottom of the Pacific Division standing, have become potential trade partners for teams on the hunt for defensive talent. The Toronto Maple Leafs, in particular, are eyeing Ilya Lyubushkin and his affordable cap hit as they seek to enhance their defensive corps.

David Pagnotta said:

"The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the teams looking at defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin and his $2.75 million cap hit."

The Ducks, facing a challenging season, also boast other potential trade assets. Forwards Adam Henrique ($5.825 million) and Jakob Silfverberg ($5.25 million), along with defenseman Sam Carrick, are pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs). Teams inquiring about Henrique and Silfverberg may explore the possibility of the Ducks retaining some salary to facilitate deals.

In addition to Lyubushkin, the Ducks roster includes notable players who might attract attention from other teams. Frank Vatrano, enjoying a career year, has no trade protection and one more year at $3.65 million.

Toronto Maple Leafs will consider Ilya Lyubushkin's recent on-ice performance

Ilya Lyubushkin's recent on-ice performance adds another layer to the trade discussions. In a 5-1 loss to the Rangers, he contributed an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and two penalty minutes. This production ended a point drought lasting over a month, during which he went 14 games without a point, registering a minus-12 rating, 30 hits and 36 blocked shots.

Recognized for his defensive prowess, Lyubushkin's struggle to score is not unexpected, considering his role primarily focuses on maintaining a strong defensive presence.

With three assists, 73 blocks, 54 hits, 24 penalty minutes, 22 shots on net, and a minus-10 rating over 29 appearances, Lyubushkin brings a well-rounded defensive skill set to the table. As trade talks progress, the Toronto Maple Leafs and other interested teams will weigh the potential benefits of acquiring this seasoned NHL defenseman.