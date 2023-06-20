NHL Trade Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs interested in bringing back pending RFA goaltender

In the midst of the NHL offseason, trade rumors and contract negotiations are heating up. One intriguing rumor involves the Toronto Maple Leafs' interest in re-signing goaltender Ilya Samsonov, who is set to become a restricted free agent (RFA) this summer.

According to TSN hockey insider Pierre LeBrun, the club has expressed a desire to bring back the talented Russian netminder for the upcoming season.

Samsonov, 26, joined the Maple Leafs last year on a one-year, $1.8 million contract. At the time, it was a gamble for the goaltender, who wanted to prove himself after the Washington Capitals chose not to qualify him and retain his NHL playing rights. His motivation to show his former team that it was wrong in letting him go fueled his performance on the ice.

During the 2022-23 season, Samsonov surpassed expectations and outperformed his goaltending counterpart Matt Murray. In 42 games, he accumulated an impressive record of 27-10-5, solidifying his role as the team's starting goaltender. Additionally, Samsonov achieved a career-best .919 save percentage, which placed him among the top goaltenders in the league.

Samsonov's contributions were pivotal in the Maple Leafs' success, particularly in the postseason. The team ended a 19-year playoff series drought by defeating the formidable Tampa Bay Lightning in six games during the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Given Samsonov's remarkable season and the impact he had on the Maple Leafs' success, it comes as no surprise that the organization is interested in securing his services for the upcoming season.

A look at Ilya Samsonov's NHL career

Ilya Samsonov, the Russian goaltender, began his NHL career in 2018 when he signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Washington Capitals.

Samsonov was called up to serve as the backup goaltender for the Capitals. Although he did not make his NHL debut during that call-up, he eventually made his first start on Oct. 4, 2019, against the New York Islanders, earning a victory. He went on to win his first 11 contests, becoming only the third NHL rookie goalie to achieve this feat since 1973–74.

However, his playing time decreased toward the end of the season, and he struggled in his last six games before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the NHL. When the league resumed, Samsonov was unable to participate in the playoffs due to an injury sustained during the pause in play.

In the following season, with Braden Holtby's departure, Samsonov became the Capitals' starting goaltender, but his campaign was marred by COVID-19 protocol violations and disciplinary issues. He missed some games and had a setback in the playoffs against the Boston Bruins, contributing to the Capitals' early elimination.

For the 2021–22 season, Samsonov re-signed with the Capitals on a one-year contract. He started the season strong, achieving a 20-win season for the first time in his NHL career. However, the Capitals did not progress far in the playoffs.

In July 2022, Samsonov joined the Toronto Maple Leafs on a one-year contract. Initially intended as a secondary goaltender, he was thrust into the starting role when Matt Murray got injured. However, Samsonov also faced challenges, including an ankle injury that sidelined him for two months. He made his first career playoff start in Toronto but lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

