NHL Trade Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs linked to $27,600,000 Ottawa Senators defencemen after Klingberg's season-ending injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves in the midst of NHL trade rumors, with a specific focus on fortifying their defensive lineup following John Klingberg's unfortunate season-ending injury.

In a recent article by Jonas Siegel of The Athletic, 10 potential trade options were highlighted. Among them, Jakob Chychrun from the Ottawa Senators emerged as a standout candidate.

Chychrun, \with the Ottawa Senators, has showcased his defensive prowess with five goals, 12 points, and a solid +2 plus/minus rating. The 25-year-old defenseman previously caught the attention of the Toronto Maple Leafs during last February's trade talks, when he was being shopped by the Arizona Coyotes.

Despite the Leafs engaging in the bidding war, they eventually lost out on acquiring the talented blueliner, who signed a contract worth $27.6 million.

Siegel's article suggests that Chychrun, considered a crucial part of the Senators' future, could be a viable option for the Toronto Maple Leafs. However, prying him away from Ottawa would demand a significant trade package, given Chychrun's potential and the Senators' commitment to building for the future.

The current scenario in Ottawa adds an intriguing layer to the trade speculation. The Senators are in search of a new general manager. If the existing front office, led by former Leafs staffer Steve Staios, doubts their ability to secure Chychrun's long-term commitment next summer, they might entertain the idea of trading him now — over a year before he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

What would it take for the Toronto Maple Leafs to acquire Jakob Chychrun?

Despite the potential for a trade, Siegel acknowledges that it's unlikely for the Senators to make such a decision at this juncture when they are not under immediate pressure.

Only an exceptionally attractive offer, one that the Maple Leafs might be hesitant to present, could prompt the Senators to contemplate parting ways with Chychrun. Notably, the Senators had dealt a first-round pick and two second-round picks to acquire Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes, underscoring his perceived value.

Chychrun's potential acquisition by the Toronto Maple Leafs would be a strategic move, adding a young and talented defenseman to their roster. With a combination of size, skill and impressive skating abilities, Chychrun could prove to be a valuable asset both in the present and as a cornerstone for the future.

However, the complexities of making such a trade, including the Senators' organizational outlook and the required trade package, make it a challenging scenario, so the likelihood of it materializing remains uncertain at this point.