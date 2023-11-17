NHL Trade Rumors: Two teams in pursuit of $24,750,000 Vancouver Canucks star winger

In the swirling trade rumors of the current NHL season, the spotlight is on Vancouver Canucks' star winger Conor Garland. Since the season's commencement, there has been persistent talk about the Canucks looking to move Garland, and now it seems that two formidable teams are vying for his services – the Washington Capitals and the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Capitals, despite a commendable turnaround in their season, are reportedly eyeing Garland to bolster their top nine. Garland's scoring prowess and potential contributions to their power play have caught the attention of the Capitals' management, who allegedly see him as a valuable addition to elevate their offensive game.

On the other side, the Chicago Blackhawks have long been linked to Garland, and the connection becomes clearer as the season progresses. With a need to provide more offensive support to rising star Conor Bedard, Garland could be the missing piece in the Blackhawks' puzzle. Moreover, his experience could potentially make him a leader in the Blackhawks' locker room.

Garland, who inked a lucrative five-year, $24,750,000 contract with the Canucks in July 2021, has a cap hit of $4,950,000.

Conor Garland's Journey: From QMJHL Star to Impact Player with the Vancouver Canucks

In the current NHL season, Conor Garland has showcased his skills in 17 games with the Vancouver Canucks, contributing two goals and three assists for a total of five points. This season's performance adds to Garland's impressive journey in the league.

Originally selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Draft, Garland emerged as a standout player during his time in the QMJHL, leading the league with an impressive 129 points in 67 games for Moncton. After a season of 128 points, he transitioned to the AHL with Tucson before making his mark in the NHL during the 2018-19 season.

With the Coyotes, Conor Garland consistently proved his scoring prowess, leading the team in goals one season and assists the next. However, in a notable move, he was traded to the Vancouver Canucks in July 2021, marking the beginning of a new chapter in his promising NHL journey.