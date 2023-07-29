NHL Trade Rumors: Vancouver Canucks defenseman trade held up due to probable Karlsson deal

The trade rumors surrounding Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers have once again ignited during the NHL offseason. With Myers being a frequent subject of speculation throughout his four-year stint with the team, the summer of 2023 is no exception.

However, despite the swirling rumors, the towering 6-foot-8 defenseman remains a Canuck. Harman Dayal, a trusted insider for The Athletic, provided valuable insights into the reasons why Myers has yet to be traded, shedding light on the complexities involved in potential deal-making.

One significant factor that appears to be impacting Tyler Myers' trade prospects is the situation involving San Jose Sharks' star defenseman, Erik Karlsson. If the Sharks decide to trade the Norris Trophy winner, they may find themselves in greater need of a right-shot defenseman. It will potentially boost Myers' value to the team.

Conversely, if San Jose acquires a defenseman in any trade for Karlsson, its demand for Myers could diminish, leading the Canucks to explore other trade options.

Another crucial consideration delaying any potential trade involving Tyler Myers is a substantial $5 million signing bonus, scheduled to be paid out in mid-September. Naturally, this financial commitment may cause interested teams to hold off on pursuing the defenseman until after this hurdle has been cleared by the Vancouver Canucks.

The Canucks might also prefer to assess their right-shot defensive depth during training camp before making a decision on Myers' future with the team. Training camp provides an opportunity for the coaching staff to gauge the potential contributions of other players in that position and assess their overall defensive lineup.

As they strategize for the upcoming season, the Canucks may be hesitant to part ways with Myers until they have a clearer picture of their defensive options.

Tyler Myers of the Vancouver Canucks possesses a 10-team no-trade list

Tyler Myers possesses a 10-team no-trade list, granting him some control over potential trade discussions. This contractual stipulation might also play a role in the complexities of trade negotiations, potentially limiting the Canucks' options when exploring potential destinations for the defenseman.

Myers' preferences, as outlined in his no-trade list, could influence the course of trade talks and make the process more challenging for both teams involved.

As the NHL offseason progresses, the speculation surrounding Tyler Myers' future with the Vancouver Canucks continues to intensify.

With a pending signing bonus, the Erik Karlsson situation, the team's defensive depth evaluation and Myers' no-trade clause all contribute to the complexities. It appears that any resolution involving Myers will likely have to wait until later in September.