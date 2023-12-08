NHL Trade Rumors: Washington Capitals looking at former Edmonton Oilers defenseman returning from shoulder injury

The Washington Capitals are actively exploring the possibility of adding former Edmonton Oilers defenseman Ethan Bear to their roster as they seek to bolster their defensive lineup. Hockey insider Chris Johnston shed light on Bear's situation during a recent Insider Trading segment on TSN, identifying the Capitals as a team to watch in the pursuit of the promising blueliner.

The Washington Capitals' blue line has been plagued by injuries throughout the season, underscoring the need for additional depth. Chris Johnston emphasized Bear's potential fit with the Capitals, especially alongside experienced veterans like Joel Edmundson and John Carlson.

This isn't the first time the Washington Capitals have expressed interest in Bear. In October of 2022, before his eventual trade to the Vancouver Canucks, the Capitals were reportedly among the teams exploring a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes to acquire the right-handed defenseman.

Currently a free agent after the Canucks did not tender him a qualifying offer this past offseason, Bear is returning from a shoulder injury that sidelined him for the beginning of the season. The Regina native underwent surgery in the summer to address a lingering shoulder issue that aggravated during the World Championships while representing Team Canada.

In the 61 games he played for the Canucks last season, Bear demonstrated his capabilities, contributing 16 points (3 goals, 13 assists) to Vancouver's blue line. The Capitals, recognizing Bear's potential impact, are keen on securing his services, especially considering the struggles of their right-side defensemen this season.

While the Capitals currently have a full roster of defensemen, Bear could present an upgrade over players like Alexander Alexeyev or Lucas Johansen. The team's interest in Bear aligns with their desire to shore up the right side of their defensive corps, where veterans have faced challenges in the early stages of the season.

Particularly, defenseman Nick Jensen has struggled on the ice this season, with the Capitals seeing subpar percentages in shot attempts, expected goals, scoring chances, and high-danger chances when he is on the ice at five-on-five.

As the Washington Capitals explore options to fortify their blue line, Ethan Bear emerges as a viable candidate to provide the youth and skill needed to complement the experience of the team's veteran defensemen. The coming weeks will reveal whether the Capitals can secure Bear's services and address their defensive needs for the remainder of the season.