"Minnesota Wild trying to lose the series?" - Fans not happy as Marc-Andre Fleury starts over Filip Gustavsson in Game 2

Minnesota Wild fans were left frustrated and disappointed after learning that goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury would be starting in the second game of their playoff series against the Dallas Stars. Filip Gustavsson put in a stunning performance in game one, saving 51 shots on 53 attempts and helping the Wild secure a 3-2 victory in double overtime. However, the decision to switch to Fleury for game two did not sit well with many fans.

Elliotte Friedman @FriedgeHNIC Marc-Andre Fleury starts tonight for MIN

Minnesota Wild fans react to the team starting Marc-Andre Fleury over Filip Gustavsson after Gustavsson's 51 save, double-overtime performance in game one

Sharangovich17 @Sharangovich17 @FriedgeHNIC Is Minnesota trying to lose this series?

The Minnesota Wild have relied heavily on their goaltending tandem of Gustavsson and Fleury throughout the regular season, and it has worked well for them. The two goalies have been able to provide consistent performances, and the team has been able to win games with either one of them in the net. This strategy has allowed the Wild to keep their goalies fresh and healthy, which is important in a long and grueling NHL season.

DustyPicks @DustyTrout Flip was unbelievable game 1 @FriedgeHNIC Why ?

However, the decision to start Fleury in game two seemed to go against this strategy, and fans were quick to voice their displeasure on social media. Many argued that Gustavsson had earned the right to start again, given his outstanding performance in game one. They also pointed out that starting Fleury could disrupt the team's rhythm and confidence, which could have a negative impact on their performance.

nathan @natewgarrity @FriedgeHNIC NHL definitely came in and made this decision for Minnesota to increase the ratings

It will be interesting to see how Marc-Andre Fleury fares in a similar environment that Gustavsson played in so well just two nights ago. Fleury has a history of playoff success, most notably winning three Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and playing a pivotal role in the deep playoff runs of the Vegas Golden Knights in the late 2010s. Fleury struggled last season in his short stint in the playoffs with the Minnesota Wild, which may be why fans have been quick to be negative about the move.

alex @DakHOF @FriedgeHNIC Gustavsson has to be injured why is Minnesota tanking

While some fans may disagree with the decision to start Fleury in game two, it is clear that Evason and the Wild coaching staff have a clear plan in mind for their goaltending tandem. Whether or not that plan will lead to success in the playoffs remains to be seen. But one thing is certain, the Wild will need both Gustavsson and Fleury to be at their best if they hope to make a deep run in the postseason.

