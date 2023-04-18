"Brock Faber has that dawg in him" - NHL Twitter praises Minnesota Wild youngster as he stars in win over Dallas

Brock Faber's impressive performance in his playoff debut for the Minnesota Wild did not go unnoticed on NHL Twitter. The 20-year-old defenseman showed maturity beyond his years and earned praise after the Wild's 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Faber, who signed a professional contract with the Wild just last week, played with confidence and poise in his 16 minutes and 16 seconds of ice time. He made smart decisions with the puck, broke out of the zone cleanly, and even dished out a few hits.

NHL Twitter was quick to take notice, with several pundits and fans heaping praise on Faber's performance.

Roman Blaha NHLnewsCZ @NHLNEWSCZ_Blaha



NHL debut (8 days ago):



21:49 TOI

6 blocks

1 shot

+1



Stanley Cup Playoffs debut:



17:58 TOI

3 blocks

2 hits

+1



Including a game-saving block in double overtime.



Was on the ice for the game-winning goal.



Safe to say this kid will never see AHL ice.



@mnwild Brock Faber

JB @JBrandt20 Brock Faber is really good at hockey

C @gffun99 @mnwild Impressed by Brock Faber He should not leave the lineup

Joe Smith @JoeSmithNHL Brock Faber on first Stanley Cup Playoff game..."An introduction to playoff hockey... yeah. That's a crazy game. A lot of fun." @GopherHockey

Josh Wheeler @JoshWheeler23 Before I (finally) go to bed for 2 hours - Brock Faber , Ryan Hartman - you're invited to my first born's birthday party.

Garrett: Boonker @BOOSKER14 Also, Brock Faber is more proof that if you don’t for whatever reason watch college hockey you’re doing yourself a disservice.



Anyone who pays any attention to college hockey is not at all shocked at what he's done with the big club so far. He's NHL ready like Boldy was.

Nathan Johnson @NathanJ14331616 @RussoHockey Man I gotta tell you something. I know losing Fiala and his goal scoring ability sucked, but getting a guy like Brock Faber back in that trade who's so poised and doesn't look like a rookie at all when he's out there was such a great move by GM Bill Guerin.

Joe Smith @JoeSmithNHL Dean Evason on Brock Faber: "He certainly didn't look out of place."

Hank Scorpio @KingHankScorpio



This kid is 20 years old...playing in his THIRD NHL game! @NHL Keep in mind...

Dom Miller @dom_soccer_12 @NHL anyone ever tell you brock faber has that dawg in him?

Former NHL player and current analyst Kevin Weekes also tweeted his admiration for Faber's game, saying,

"The Wild's Brock Faber looking like a 10-year vet in his NHL playoff debut."

Faber's confidence and professionalism were on full display in his post-game interviews. He talked about taking it one day at a time and being grateful for the opportunity to perform in the NHL playoffs.

With the Wild up 1-0 in the series, Faber will have another opportunity to shine in Game 2 on Wednesday night. If his debut is any indication, he'll be ready for the challenge.

Brock Faber: Rising NHL star joins the Minnesota Wild

Brock Faber is an American professional ice hockey defenseman who currently plays for the Minnesota Wild in the NHL.

Faber was born on August 22, 2002, and was drafted 45th overall by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2020 NHL entry draft.

Faber played for the University of Minnesota for two seasons before signing with the Minnesota Wild in April 2023.

During his time at Minnesota, Faber was a standout player. He was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team in his first season and the All-Big Ten First Team and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in his second season. In his junior year, he was named team captain and helped lead the team to the NCAA Championship game, where they fell to Quinnipiac University in overtime.

Faber has also represented the United States in international play, winning a gold medal at the 2021 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, where he recorded five assists in seven games. He was also named to Team USA's roster for the 2022 Winter Olympics, but the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

