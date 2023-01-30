Bobby Hull, hockey Hall of Famer, Chicago Blackhawks legend, twelve-time All-Star, and two-time Hart Trophy winner as Most Valuable Player, passed away at the age of 84, per the NHL Alumni Association.

Hockey fans from across the globe paid due respect to the legend of the sport.

The NHL Alumni Association is deeply saddened to learn that Bobby Hull has passed away at the age of 84. Bobby began his NHL career with the @NHLBlackhawks in 1957. He would go on to play 15 seasons with the team, one season with Winnipeg, and another with Hartford, amounting..

"Historic impact and countless memories with the Golden Jet." - @NHLBlackhawks

Historic impact and countless memories with the Golden Jet.

"Bobby Hull will always have a special place in our Blues family. The memories we share with him and Brett are some of the fondest in our team's history. The entire Blues organization extends our condolences to the Hull family as they mourn the passing of the “Golden Jet.” "- @StLouisBlues

Bobby Hull will always have a special place in our Blues family. The memories we share with him and Brett are some of the fondest in our team's history. The entire Blues organization extends our condolences to the Hull family as they mourn the passing of the "Golden Jet."

"Sad to hear of the passing of friend and fellow Canuck Bobby Hull. One of the greatest to ever lace them up. Never a dull moment with Bobby, we’ll miss you pal. My thoughts are with the Hull family." - @fergieajenkins

Sad to hear of the passing of friend and fellow Canuck Bobby Hull. One of the greatest to ever lace them up. Never a dull moment with Bobby, we'll miss you pal. My thoughts are with the Hull family.

Bobby Hull's on ice legacy is not up for debate. He was one of the best players to ever play the game. May the Golden Jet Rest in Peace.

Until Bobby Orr, Bobby Hull was the biggest star of the 60s. A childhood friend idolized the Golden Jet. He approached him for an autograph without pen or paper. Hull pulled out a dollar bill and signed it for him. Off ice issues taint his legacy but an all time great on the ice.

Bob Irving @BobIrvingCJOB Filled with memories of the many years I spent covering Bobby Hull & the WHA Jets & what he meant to Wpg. Ben Hatskin turned the hockey world upside down when he signed Hull in 1972. Legacy tainted by off-ice issues but I’ve never seen a more charismatic accomodating athlete. Filled with memories of the many years I spent covering Bobby Hull & the WHA Jets & what he meant to Wpg. Ben Hatskin turned the hockey world upside down when he signed Hull in 1972. Legacy tainted by off-ice issues but I’ve never seen a more charismatic accomodating athlete.

"It's sad we're losing these treasures every day WW2 veterans, and great hockey players of yesteryear..Today its The Golden Jet Bobby Hull..We love you Bobby..My heart-felt sorrow goes out to his son Brett and his brother Denis and the all the Hull family.." - @joemat248

It's sad we're losing these treasures every day WW2 veterans, and great hockey players of yesteryear..Today its The Golden Jet Bobby Hull..We love you Bobby..My heart-felt sorrow goes out to his son Brett and his brother Denis and the all the Hull family..

"NOT BOBBY HULL. One of the greatest of the greats to play in the NHL. He will be deeply missed, especially by sweet home Chicago. #Blackhawks" - @MJ_Rose88

NOT BOBBY HULL 🥺😢One of the greatest of the greats to play in the NHL. He will be deeply missed, especially by sweet home Chicago. #Blackhawks

1st player to score over 50 goals in a season, NHL Legend. R.I.P. Bobby Hull 🏒🏒🏒 🙏🙏🙏

Bobby Hull's Hall of Fame career

The Hockey Hall of Famer helped the Chicago Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup Championship in 1961. He was nicknamed "The Golden Jet" because of his hair and flashy plays on the ice. He is the all-time leading goal scorer for the Blackhawks, with 604 goals scored. He was also a three-time Art Ross Trophy winner, a Lester Patrick Trophy winner, and a Lady Byng Memorial Trophy winner.

After playing in the NHL for 15 seasons, Hull joined the Winnipeg Jets in the World Hockey Association (WHA) after signing a 10-year, $2 million contract along with a hefty $1 million signing bonus. He played for the Jets for seven seasons before announcing his first retirement.

He returned to the Jets the following season and played eighteen games before being traded to the Hartford Whalers, where he played with his childhood idol, Gordie Howe. Hull played a handful of games for the Whalers before announcing his final retirement.

Hull was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983.

