The Anaheim Ducks have secured the best odds in the upcoming NHL draft lottery. With those odds, they have a chance to select the highly-touted forward Connor Bedard.

Bedard has been turning heads with his impressive performance in the WHL, where he tallied 71 goals and 143 points in just 57 regular season games.

Elliotte Friedman @FriedgeHNIC Anaheim secures best odds in the upcoming draft lottery.

While some NHL fans and analysts are expressing their dismay over the prospect of Bedard joining the struggling Ducks, there are others who see this as a tremendous opportunity for both the player and the team.

Bedard's skill and potential could be just what the Ducks need to turn their fortunes around and get back to their winning ways.

BabelKing @BabelKing @FriedgeHNIC They will find a way to lose in the draft as well

Mike Basiuk @BasiukMike @FriedgeHNIC They are not getting Bedard He's going to a big market. The league loses money when bottom teams are at the top of the standings. He's going to a big market team

End 2 End Hockey @end2end_hockey @FriedgeHNIC Imagine if Bedard went to #FlyTogether and was able to play with Zegras, and at the very least they will get one of Bedard, Fantilli or Carlsson in the draft.

BiggieShamrock @BiggieShamrock @FriedgeHNIC Bedard teaming up with Zegras, Terry, and McTavish would make for a pretty fun team to watch. Much better than Bedard landing in Columbus.

With the upcoming draft lottery, the Ducks will have a 25.5% chance of landing the first overall pick, giving them the opportunity to select Bedard. While there are no guarantees in the draft, many believe Bedard is a once-in-a-generation talent who could help transform the Ducks into a contender.

The prospect of Connor Bedard joining the Anaheim Ducks has generated plenty of excitement and debate among NHL fans and analysts. With the draft lottery just around the corner, it remains to be seen where Bedard will end up, but one thing is for sure --his talent and potential are undeniable, and whichever team lands him will be getting a truly special player.

Connor Bedard find inspiration in late grandfather's memory

Connor Bedard's love for hockey runs deep, but his inspiration for success goes beyond the rink. The 16-year-old phenom attributes much of his drive and determination to his late grandfather, Garth Bedard, who tragically passed away in a car accident last year.

Despite the immense grief and heartbreak, Bedard channeled his emotions into a powerful performance just three days after his grandfather's death. He dedicated the game to Garth, scoring three goals and adding an assist in a remarkable display of skill and resilience.

For Bedard, his grandfather was much more than a fan of the sport. He was a positive force in his life, with an infectious personality and a passion for both sports and cards. Bedard carries his grandfather's spirit with him on the ice, feeling his presence during every game.

It's clear that Garth Bedard's memory lives on in his grandson's success. With his incredible talent, drive, and dedication, Connor Bedard is making his grandfather proud and inspiring others to find their own sources of inspiration and motivation.

